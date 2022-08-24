Gotham Knights reveal new villains trailer, and brings release date forward by four days

Gotham Knights made an appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live and delivered to us what is perhaps some of the most unusual news of the night.

Initially anticipated to release on October 25, developer WB Games Montréal has made a slight change to the game's release date. Nope, it's not being delayed; in fact, it's release is being brought forward by four days. Gotham Knights will now release on October 21, which is certainly good news for all those looking forward to the multiplayer DC game.

Check out the villains of Gotham Knights here.

That wasn't all that there is to Gotham Knights news, though. We were also shown a villains trailer, which revealed that the likes of Clayface and Harley Quinn will be joining the roster, alongside the previously unveiled Court of Owls, Mr. Freeze, and more.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

Throughout Gotham Knights, you'll have the opportunity to play as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood as you try to keep Gotham City safe from such notorious villains following the death of Bruce Wayne. While the villain trailer gives us an idea of who we may expect to see, there'll no doubt be more familiar faces that crop up.

In addition, it appears that Renee Montoya will be helping Batman's counterparts against these villains. In the description for the villains trailer on YouTube, it reads that "There’s a storm coming and Renee Montoya knows she can’t trust the GCPD to fight it. She must ally herself with our Knights before it’s too late." Renee Montoya - a GCPD officer and vigilante also known as The Question - was initially created for Batman: The Animated Series and has appeared in many comics since.

There's not much yet known about what Renee Montoya's role in Gotham Knights entails, but it should be fascinating to any DC fans to see how she's incorporated into the game.

Gotham Knights now launches on October 21, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

That's far from all the gameplay that Gamescom Opening Night Live had to offer. We saw Goat Simulator 3 in all of its chaotic glory, and even more from gory cosmic horror, The Callisto Protocol. At long last, too, we were also privy to some Sonic Frontiers gameplay!