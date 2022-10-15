Gotham Knights' free arena-based four-player co-op experience launching in November

WB Games Montreal shared a couple of interesting tidbits on Gotham Knights yesterday.

The first was a November 29 launch date for the game's arena-based experience Heroic Assault which sees up to four-players participating in co-op.

It seems four-player co-op will be limited to that mode, as the main game is only playable either solo or in two-player online co-op, as it does not feature local co-op. Also, Heroic Assault is a gameplay mode separate from the main story campaign and provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives and enemies to defeat across 20 floors.

So, if you were expecting to play the main campaign with three of your friends, it's a no go.

The other interesting tidbit has to do with the console version of the game. Apparently, despite being available on new-gen systems only, Gotham Knights does not feature a performance mode, which is odd considering so many new games for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S do.

Plus, it only runs at 30 FPS.

According to the game's executive producer, Fleur Marty (thanks, Wario64), due to the types of features available in the game, such as a fully untethered co-op experience in a "highly detailed open world," it's not as "straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS."

For this reason, the game will not feature a performance option and will run at 30FPS on consoles.

Gotham Knights will be available October 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/s.