Gotham Knights all batarang locations

Gotham Knights is finally out, and is absolutely packed with collectables you can track down and pick up for numerous rewards. While art and historical plaques are highlighted clearly, it’s batarangs that prove to be some of the hardest collectables to track down. To help you out, we’ve written this guide on all Batarang locations in Gotham Knights so you can get them all quickly.

We’ve broken down Batarang locations into their respective region — North Gotham, Downtown Gotham, Historic Gotham, Lower Gotham and New Gotham — which you can quickly jump to via the drop down menu below. We’ve also provided a map screenshot so you should have no problem at all finding each one.

North Gotham Batarang Locations

Bristol

The first Batarang in Bristol can be found between two buildings East of Beacon Street.

The second Batarang in Bristol can be found on top of the giant apartment building, just north of Exhibition Avenue.

Gotham Heights

The first Batarang can be found just north east of the bridge connecting North Gotham and Downtown Gotham, on a waterside rooftop.

The second Batarang can be found in the Reservoir buildings North East of Gotham Heights, near some large pipes that head into the mountains.

The third Batarang can be found on the side of a building, North of Exhibition Avenue and West of Chambers Street.

The fourth Batarang can be found in Gotham City University,on the roof of the building right about the words “Gotham city” on the map.

The fifth Batarang can be found hanging off a chimney on a rooftop East of Hemlock Street and North of Exhibition Avenue.

The sixth and final Batarang in Gotham Heights can be found on top of a skyscraper South of the Reservoir.

Robinson Park

The first Batarang can be found hanging off a wall next to the Reservoir Bridge.

The second Batarang can be found in the central park, on top of the building West of the park.

The third Batarang can be found on top of a water tower, on the rooftops East of Saul Erdel Planetarium.

The fourth and final Batarang in Robinson Park, on top of a small building East of the river, south of the Saul Erdel Planetarium.

New Gotham Batarang Locations

Bowery

The first Bowery Batarang can be found near the street level (above a staircase) in the alleyway Cloydon Avenue and Scituate Street.

The second Bowery Batarang can be found on top of a water tower, on a roof west of Cape Carmine.

The third Batarang can be found on a perch attached to the lighthouse on Cap Carmine.

The fourth Batarang can be found on a rooftop overlooking Crown Point Avenue.

The fifth Batarang can be located hanging off the edge of the large building north of Crown Point Avenue, East of the Bridge.

The sixth Batarang is on the East wall of the Monarch Theatre.

The seventh Batarang can be picked up off a water tower, north of the Knightsdome Sporting Complex.

The eighth and final Batarang in Bowery can be found on top of the waterside shack, West of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge.

Otisburg

The first Batarang in Otisburg can be found on the church roof, north of Croydon Avenue.

The second Batarang can be found on top of a crane above Ardner Street, North of the church the previously mentioned Batarang was found.

The third Batarang can be picked up on the side of a building under construction, East of Foxteca, North of Berger Avenue.

The fourth and final Batarang in Otisburg can be found on the roof of the train station, just south of Wayne Tower.

Downtown Batarang Locations

Financial District

The first Batarang in the FInancial District can be found on the north facing rooftop of the waterside ferry station, West of the Iceberg Lounge and overlooking the bridge.

The second Batarang can be found next to a smoke stack on the roof of the Quartz Labs.

The third Batarang can be found between two tall buildings, East of Quarts Labs and directly West of the bridge.

The fourth Batarang is located at the very top of Union Station Belfrey.

The fifth Batarang can be grabbed off a wall on the North West side of the Elliot Centre, around half way up the building.

The sixth Batarang can be found on a rooftop north of Barr Avenue.

West End

The first Batarang in the West End can be found on top of the Gotham General hospital.

The second Batarang can be found on top of the Gotham City Gazzette.

The third Batarang can be found beneath a sign on a rooftop south of the Chelsea Tunnel.

The fourth Batarang can be found by an open window on a roof West of Grant Lane, by the water.

The fifth Batarang can be found on top of the GCPD Major Crimes Unit building.

The sixth and final Batarang in the West End can be found on top of a building South of Rotterdam Street by the church.

Historic Gotham Batarang Locations

Old Gotham

The first Batarang in Old Gotham can be found off the side of the large building south of the The Powers Club.

The second Batarang on top of a spire on the Gotham City Cathedral.

The third Batarang on top of the buildings south of the Jim Gordon Memorial.

The fourth Batarang can be found on top of a telecommunications tower south of the Gotham city Hall.

The fifth Batarang can be obtained by heading to the small church by the south Bridge, and climbing to the top.

The sixth and final Batarang in Old Gotham can be found between two buildings West of Gotham City Cathedral, by the water.

Tricorner Island

The first Batarang on Tricorner Island can be found on the East side of Fort Dumas.

The second Batarang can be found on the Statue of Justice.

The third Batarang can be found on top of the building South East of the Kane Industries tower.

The fourth Batarang can be found on top of a telecommunications tower West of the south Bridge.

The fifth Batarang can be found on the Western side of the Kane Industries tower.

The sixth and final Batarang can be found on top of the Robert Kane memorial bridge.

Lower Gotham Batarang Locations

The Cauldron

The first Batarang in The Cauldron is found on a small building North of Harrow Road.

The second Batarang can be found on top of the skyscraper West of Volczek Street.

The third Batarang is located on top of the warehouse on the West side of the region, North of Madison Street.

The fourth Batarang is located on a water tower on top of a building North West of Paris Island.

The fifth Batarang can be found under the Gate Street bridge, North West of Paris Island.

Southside

The first Batarang in Southside can be located West of Ocran Chemicals, by the bridge.

The second Batarang can be found on the South East crane in the Dixon Docks.

The third Batarang can be found atop of the Wayne Tech Tower.

The fourth Batarang is located on top of a refinery North of Lynetown Avenue.

The fifth Batarang can be found on top of the Star Labs building.

The sixth Batarang can be found on a gargoyle on the Cobblepot Steel building.

The seventh, final, and most annoying to track down Batarang can be found under the Gotham Bay Bridge, inside a shipping container.

That wraps up our Batarang location guide! Let us know how you're finding the game below!