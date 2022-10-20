If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TREASURE HUNTER

Gotham Knights all batarang locations

Forget looking out for purple lights in the city. Here is where all the batarangs are!
Gotham Knights is finally out, and is absolutely packed with collectables you can track down and pick up for numerous rewards. While art and historical plaques are highlighted clearly, it’s batarangs that prove to be some of the hardest collectables to track down. To help you out, we’ve written this guide on all Batarang locations in Gotham Knights so you can get them all quickly.

We’ve broken down Batarang locations into their respective region — North Gotham, Downtown Gotham, Historic Gotham, Lower Gotham and New Gotham — which you can quickly jump to via the drop down menu below. We’ve also provided a map screenshot so you should have no problem at all finding each one.

You can watch our discussion about Gotham Knights here!

North Gotham Batarang Locations

Bristol

The first Batarang in Bristol can be found between two buildings East of Beacon Street.

1st Batarang location for Bristol, North Gotham

The second Batarang in Bristol can be found on top of the giant apartment building, just north of Exhibition Avenue.

2nd Batarang location in Bristol, North Gotham

Gotham Heights

The first Batarang can be found just north east of the bridge connecting North Gotham and Downtown Gotham, on a waterside rooftop.

1st Gotham Heights Batarang location

The second Batarang can be found in the Reservoir buildings North East of Gotham Heights, near some large pipes that head into the mountains.

2st Gotham Heights Batarang location

The third Batarang can be found on the side of a building, North of Exhibition Avenue and West of Chambers Street.

3rd Gotham Heights Batarang location

The fourth Batarang can be found in Gotham City University,on the roof of the building right about the words “Gotham city” on the map.

4th Gotham Heights Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be found hanging off a chimney on a rooftop East of Hemlock Street and North of Exhibition Avenue.

5th Batarang location for Gotham Heights

The sixth and final Batarang in Gotham Heights can be found on top of a skyscraper South of the Reservoir.

6th Batarang location for Gotham Heights

Robinson Park

The first Batarang can be found hanging off a wall next to the Reservoir Bridge.

1st Robinson Park Batarang

The second Batarang can be found in the central park, on top of the building West of the park.

2nd Robinson Park Batarang

The third Batarang can be found on top of a water tower, on the rooftops East of Saul Erdel Planetarium.

3rd Robinson Park Batarang

The fourth and final Batarang in Robinson Park, on top of a small building East of the river, south of the Saul Erdel Planetarium.

4th Robinson Park Batarang location

New Gotham Batarang Locations

Bowery

The first Bowery Batarang can be found near the street level (above a staircase) in the alleyway Cloydon Avenue and Scituate Street.

1st Bowery Batarang location

The second Bowery Batarang can be found on top of a water tower, on a roof west of Cape Carmine.

2nd Bowery Batarang location

The third Batarang can be found on a perch attached to the lighthouse on Cap Carmine.

3rd Bowery Batarang location

The fourth Batarang can be found on a rooftop overlooking Crown Point Avenue.

4th Bowery Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be located hanging off the edge of the large building north of Crown Point Avenue, East of the Bridge.

5th Bowery Batarang location

The sixth Batarang is on the East wall of the Monarch Theatre.

6th Bowery Batarang location

The seventh Batarang can be picked up off a water tower, north of the Knightsdome Sporting Complex.

7th Bowery Batarang location

The eighth and final Batarang in Bowery can be found on top of the waterside shack, West of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge.

8th Bowery Batarang location

Otisburg

The first Batarang in Otisburg can be found on the church roof, north of Croydon Avenue.

1st Otisburg Batarang location

The second Batarang can be found on top of a crane above Ardner Street, North of the church the previously mentioned Batarang was found.

2nd Otisburg Batarang location

The third Batarang can be picked up on the side of a building under construction, East of Foxteca, North of Berger Avenue.

3rd Otisburg Batarang location

The fourth and final Batarang in Otisburg can be found on the roof of the train station, just south of Wayne Tower.

4th Otisburg Batarang location

Downtown Batarang Locations

Financial District

The first Batarang in the FInancial District can be found on the north facing rooftop of the waterside ferry station, West of the Iceberg Lounge and overlooking the bridge.

1st Financial District Batarang location

The second Batarang can be found next to a smoke stack on the roof of the Quartz Labs.

2nd Financial District Batarang location

The third Batarang can be found between two tall buildings, East of Quarts Labs and directly West of the bridge.

3rd Financial District Batarang location

The fourth Batarang is located at the very top of Union Station Belfrey.

4th Financial District Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be grabbed off a wall on the North West side of the Elliot Centre, around half way up the building.

5th Financial District Batarang location

The sixth Batarang can be found on a rooftop north of Barr Avenue.

6th Financial District Batarang location

West End

The first Batarang in the West End can be found on top of the Gotham General hospital.

1st West End Batarang location

The second Batarang can be found on top of the Gotham City Gazzette.

2nd West End Batarang location

The third Batarang can be found beneath a sign on a rooftop south of the Chelsea Tunnel.

3rd West End Batarang location

The fourth Batarang can be found by an open window on a roof West of Grant Lane, by the water.

4th West End Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be found on top of the GCPD Major Crimes Unit building.

5th West End Batarang location

The sixth and final Batarang in the West End can be found on top of a building South of Rotterdam Street by the church.

6th West End Batarang location

Historic Gotham Batarang Locations

Old Gotham

The first Batarang in Old Gotham can be found off the side of the large building south of the The Powers Club.

1st Old Gotham Batarang location

The second Batarang on top of a spire on the Gotham City Cathedral.

2nd Old Gotham Batarang location

The third Batarang on top of the buildings south of the Jim Gordon Memorial.

3rd Old Gotham Batarang location

The fourth Batarang can be found on top of a telecommunications tower south of the Gotham city Hall.

4th Old Gotham Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be obtained by heading to the small church by the south Bridge, and climbing to the top.

5th Old Gotham Batarang location

The sixth and final Batarang in Old Gotham can be found between two buildings West of Gotham City Cathedral, by the water.

6th Old Gotham Batarang location

Tricorner Island

The first Batarang on Tricorner Island can be found on the East side of Fort Dumas.

1st Tricorner Island Batarang location

The second Batarang can be found on the Statue of Justice.

2nd Tricorner Island Batarang location

The third Batarang can be found on top of the building South East of the Kane Industries tower.

3rd Tricorner Island Batarang location

The fourth Batarang can be found on top of a telecommunications tower West of the south Bridge.

4th Tricorner Island Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be found on the Western side of the Kane Industries tower.

5th Tricorner Island Batarang location

The sixth and final Batarang can be found on top of the Robert Kane memorial bridge.

6th Tricorner Island Batarang location

Lower Gotham Batarang Locations

The Cauldron

The first Batarang in The Cauldron is found on a small building North of Harrow Road.

1st Cauldron Batarang location

The second Batarang can be found on top of the skyscraper West of Volczek Street.

2nd Cauldron Batarang location

The third Batarang is located on top of the warehouse on the West side of the region, North of Madison Street.

3rd Cauldron Batarang location

The fourth Batarang is located on a water tower on top of a building North West of Paris Island.

4th Cauldron Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be found under the Gate Street bridge, North West of Paris Island.

5th Cauldron Batarang location

Southside

The first Batarang in Southside can be located West of Ocran Chemicals, by the bridge.

1st Southside Batarang location

The second Batarang can be found on the South East crane in the Dixon Docks.

2nd Southside Batarang location

The third Batarang can be found atop of the Wayne Tech Tower.

3rd Southside Batarang location

The fourth Batarang is located on top of a refinery North of Lynetown Avenue.

4th Southside Batarang location

The fifth Batarang can be found on top of the Star Labs building.

5th Southside Batarang location

The sixth Batarang can be found on a gargoyle on the Cobblepot Steel building.

6th Southside Batarang location

The seventh, final, and most annoying to track down Batarang can be found under the Gotham Bay Bridge, inside a shipping container.

7th Southside Batarang location

That wraps up our Batarang location guide! Let us know how you're finding the game below!

