Goat Simulator 3 gameplay reveal shows off the herd wreaking havoc

"We're sorry to reveal that Goat Simulator 3 has gameplay." Those are the words of publisher and developer, Coffee Stain, keeping in line with the running theme of chaos, explosions, and goat-shaped tomfoolery.

While we already have a good idea of what to expect from the outlandish simulation title, Gamescom Opening Night Live treated us to our very first look at the gameplay of Goat Simulator 3. It certainly looks to be an experience that builds on its predecessor with more secrets to uncover, further multiplayer options to mess with, and even some goat yoga.

Check at what havoc you can wreak as a goat across San Angora right here.

Goat Simulator 3 follows directly on from the original Goat Simulator (yes, they skipped 2) and revolves around exploration, puzzle solving, and of course, destruction by all means possible. Goats might seem like friendly beings with weird eyes, but in Goat Simulator 3, they are merely agents of chaos.

The game boasts alien weapons for you to play around with, minigames that can be started anywhere, and even a secret goat society which sounds a lot like a cult, if you ask me. Even so, we all know a goat-worshipping cult probably wouldn't be too out of place in San Angora. There'll even be vehicles that you can drive into just about anything or anyone, and yes, that includes innocent civilians and petrol stations.

There are seven minigames that we can look forward to; Headsplat lets you paint the world with your horns, The Floor is Lava sees you using your parkour skills to avoid the ground, and there's even Prop Hunt, which plays out like traditional hide and seek but with props (well, as traditional as it gets in Goat Simulator 3).

Goat Simulator 3 will have multiplayer for up to four players to unleash their goatential, and will also host even more cosmetics this time around so that you can stand out from the crowd.

Those looking to play Goat Simualtor 3 will have to wait till November 17, when protagonist Pilgor and her herd of pals will arrive on PC via Epic, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

When it comes to games that looked a little silly, Goat Simulator 3 wasn't the only game filling this category at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was revealed, offering a comedic take on horror, and we also saw Rick and Morty's co-creator reveal some gameplay from upcoming shooter, High on Life.