Goat Simulator 3 is hosting an Easter eggstravaganza in latest free update

Goat Simulator 3 is perhaps one of the most underrated games of 2022. I had a major blast with it compared to its predecessor, and its Easter update — suitably named Operation Crackdown — is adding plenty of Easter eggs, both literally and figuratively.

Check out everything that Easter across San Angora has to offer.

As Easter approaches, San Angora gears up for the holiday with plenty of new content. First, a huge Easter egg has appeared off the coast of the region, and to crack it open, you’ll need to go on an egg hunt across San Angora. To make the challenge even more exciting, each egg you find will grant you a fancy reward.

All in all, you’ll have the chance to unlock 19 new cosmetics for your goat, or shark, or whichever animal you enjoy galloping around San Angora as. Some Easter eggs to look forward to are a new TMNT-themed costume, turning your goat into a Ninja Turtle. There’s also a saddle that’ll allow you to swallow objects and turn them into eggs, essentially turning your goat into Yoshi (very fitting, considering the Super Mario Bros. Movie also released today.)

You’ll also be able to dress your goat as a rubber chicken, or even turn them into Nyan Cat. Neither of those take your fancy? You can also just become an Easter egg on a whim. That is, if you complete the egg hunt across San Angora. Either way, there are plenty of new opportunities to cause chaos and look wild while doing so.

If you’re yet to play Goat Simulator 3, I can’t recommend it enough for some simple, but bizarre, light-hearted fun. The Easter update is available to play and install for free right now!