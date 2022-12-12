Goat Simulator 3 gets festive with holiday cosmetics and new ways to terrorise the town

The Mandatory Holiday Update for Goat Simulator 3 was to be expected, as plenty of games gear up for the festive season. Coffee Stain North has unveiled new, holiday-themed cosmetics, and prepared new ways for Pilgor the Goat and Tony Shark to unleash havoc this Christmas.

Catch the contents of the festive DLC for Goat Simulator 3 here.

This update adds a multitude of new items, some of which have unique effects. First, there’s seasonal cosmetics to adorn your goat with, including an entire Elf outfit, Menorah Horns for those celebrating Hannukah, and the Lucia Crown. There’s also a Christmas Sweater, because everyone — even goats — need an ugly Christmas jumper for the season.

Then there’s the Santa Hat, because this would be far from a mandatory holiday update without one. This Santa Hat, however, causes snow to fall around your character, meaning you can spread a little festive cheer (and cold snow) wherever you go in San Angora.

For more chaos-causing cosmetics, the update has also added the Lights Machine Gun, which will allow you to deck anyone or anything out in festive lights, if you fancy. Alternatively, you can also try out the Sack and Sleigh, which launches festive paper at objects and NPCs, turning them into a Christmas-ready gift.

Last, but not least, amidst wrapping people up and covering San Angora in festive lighting, you can also launch snowballs at friends and NPCs. If you launch enough snowballs into one spot, you can also build your own snowman; the final, finishing touch for a goat’s Christmas in San Angora.

The Mandatory Holiday Update is available for Goat Simulator 3 right now. Given that Goat Simulator 3 might be one of my favourite co-op games this year, I can see myself picking it up for some lighthearted destructive fun over the holidays. Let us know if you'll be doing the same.