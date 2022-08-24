Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an outlandish 3v7 horror experience arriving in early 2023

You'll often catch me complaining that we need to stop turning horror cult classic cinema into video game adaptations. That said, we saw Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live last night. Little did I know that this unexpected reveal from some grotesque looking clowns was exactly what I'd been hoping for, despite it being a 3v7 experience.

Catch the trailer for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game here. Warning, there's plenty of clownery.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is an iconic horror film from 1988. It's silly, outlandish, and all about some unwelcome extraterrestrial visitors that happen to look like clowns. If you've not seen it, you might think it looks stupid, and in some areas, it is, but that's exactly what is so great about the film; it doesn't take itself too seriously, while also being a fun, horror experience that takes you back to the eighties.

With that in mind, as well as the bazooka-like popcorn gun and cocoons that people end up trapped in throughout the film, it makes perfect sense that Killer Klowns from Outer Space is being adapted into a video game set to release in early 2023.

The trailer shown off at Gamescom ONL brings Killer Klowns from Outer Space to the modern day. They look just as horrifying as they did in 1988, and now, an entirely new audience will get to know the crew of human-harvesting clowns.

During the game, you'll be able to play as one of seven brave citizens from Crescent Cove, or you can alternatively take on the role of one of three Killer Klowns. It's up to you, as a survivor, whether you want to try and survive or would much rather sabotage the clown's alien invasion.

Time to meddle with some human-harvesting, extra-terrestrial Killer Klowns!

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game also boasts multiple locations with randomly generated maps, and plenty of tactics for both Crescent Cove citizens and troublesome clowns to play around with. More particularly, the game's Steam page says that "Killer Klowns evolves the online horror formula in new ways." So, maybe this is the asymmetrical horror title that'll put multiplayer horror back on my radar again... we'll see.

If you're looking to join in on the closed beta for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, you're in luck. Those eager to try out the game as soon as they can are now able to apply for the closed beta via this typeform, which can be accessed from the Killer Klowns website.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is expected to release in early 2023, arriving on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

That was far from it for horror titles during Gamescom Opening Night Live. We saw Dead Island 2 finally re-revealed, The Outlast Trials has announced a closed beta, and cosmic horror from the creator of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol, is also releasing soon.