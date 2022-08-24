Here's a new look at High on Life and its wise-cracking weapons

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Squanch Games have shared the first extended look at High On Life, the studio's take on first-person shooters.

The video shows off a battle against the bounty target 9-TORG, talking guns, a talking knife, lots of swears, and the game's irreverent sci-fi setting.

Check out the uncensored video below. If you prefer a verbally cleaner version, click here.

In the game, you play a recent high-school graduate. When a cartel of aliens invades Earth, you grab the nearest talking gun and become an intergalactic bounty hunter.

On a mission to dominate Earth, the alien invaders and their boss Garmantous intend to enslave humanity and use them as a new drug. Defeating the aliens isn't going to be easy.

As a bounty hunter, you will work with or against NPCs, collect upgrades, and acquire an arsenal of talking guns on your journey. Each gun has a unique personality and special gameplay, and provides its narrative take on what's going on.

You will travel between planets featuring biomes such as a dense and dangerous jungle, a city built deep inside an asteroid, and many other dynamic and changing worlds. You will run into dangerous wildlife, help out some alien weirdos and complete a variety of Hunter Challenges.

High On Life is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on December 13.