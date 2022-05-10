Gotham Knights will only launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

The first official gameplay for two of Gotham Knights' main characters – Nightwing and Red Hood – was revealed by Warner Bros. Games and DC today, but alongside the new look at how the game plays, we also learned that the title is only set to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

A closer look at Red Hood and Nightwing in Gotham Knights.

That makes the upcoming open-world, third-person action-RPG game one of few actual, proper new-generation titles. So far this generation, we've seen most games have some sort of cross-gen release (with Sony famously reversing its 'belief in generations' policy by announcing various PS5 games would be available on PS4 after their initial reveals).

There's no proper explanation as to why WB Games has decided to forgo the last generation at the time of writing. The best we've got is a note in the press release accompanying the new gameplay trailer that reads:

"Please note, to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles."

In case you need a quick catch-up on the game, Gotham Knights revolves around the Batman Family as you step into the role of either Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, or Robin – a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s (apparent) death.

The game – which can be played in two-player co-op – will see you take on the mysterious Court of Owls, alongside street thugs, hardened criminals, and more.

We asked recently whether you should care about the DC game that doesn't star Batman – and from the looks of the footage we've seen today, it seems that maybe you actually should.

Watch on YouTube Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood are the eponymous Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is currently expected to release on October 25, 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.