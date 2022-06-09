One Piece Odyssey trailer gives a brief look at new gameplay

A new trailer showed more of the upcoming One Piece Odyssey in action, a JRPG approach to the manga.

The gameplay trailer shows the Straw Hats getting launched high up into the sky onto their next adventure. After making it through some stressful purple lightning and dense clouds, the crew finds themselves on a new island "filled with new encounters."

We then get to see a variety of the characters exploring this mysterious new world, where they will have to solve "hidden mysteries." Judging from the trailer you'll be able to walk around as Luffy, Zoro and Tony Tony Chopper.

Published by Bandai Namco, the game is being developed by ILCA Inc., probably now best known for its recent remake of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As noted in this new trailer, the story is an original one for One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda.

Interestingly, despite previous One Piece games featuring more action-oriented gameplay, Odyssey will go for a more classical take with turn-based combat, though unfortunately that wasn't featured in this new trailer.

A live action adaptation of the manga is also on the way, and Oda is currently on a month-long break to prepare for the final saga in the series.

One Piece Odyssey is out sometime in 2022, and will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.