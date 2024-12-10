22 years later, the first trailer for 28 Years Later proves that Danny Boyle has still got the sauce

The first trailer for 28 Years Later is here, and if the full thing ends up being as good, we could be in for a strong Danny Boyle comeback.

Over the weekend, Sony released a very short and cryptic teaser trailer for 28 Years Later implying we'd be getting a proper trailer the following Tuesday - that Tuesday is today now, and yep, a trailer did in fact arrive! And while this one doesn't give away too much either, it is a lot more clear what's going on, even if it is filled with an incredibly ominous vibe. The trailer mostly focuses on Aaron Taylor-Johnson, seemingly the lead of this sequel, with him and a bunch of other people living on an island mostly cutoff from the rest of society. There's not a lick of dialogue to be heard either, just this old timey voice screaming and counting. Good stuff!

You'll also possibly have spotted the film's other cast members like Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer, even though neither of them are in it that much, but there's one person who's noticeably missing: Cillian Murphy. We know he's set to appear in the film, but he seemingly isn't in this trailer at all. Well, depending on who you ask anyway. Some online are wondering if the infected, very nude man at about one minute and 48 seconds in could be Murphy, as admittedly they do look quite similar, but there's always the chance it's a fakeout. That'd be quite a sad end for his character, though not really surprising considering there's still zombies running around almost three decades later.

This isn't the only 28 Years Later film you can look forward to either, as a sequel was shot back-to-back with this one, with Candyman's Nia DaCosta helming the follow-up, 28 Years Later Part 2: The Bone Temple. The first part is currently set to arrive next year, June 20, but Part 2 is yet to receive a release date.