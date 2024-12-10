Marvel can't help but look back to the glory days as it reportedly taps Chris Evans for Avengers: Doomsday as... well, nobody knows yet

Yes, you're reading that right, not only is Robert Downey Jr. coming back to the MCU once more, but so is Chris Evans.

I don't need to tell you that Marvel Studios' current thing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that whole multiverse malarky. Originally it was partially to set up the big bad Kang, but after abandoning that storyline, it moved onto introducing Doctor Doom as the next big villain… with Robert Downey Jr. portraying the character in Avengers: Doomsday. Now, this is obviously a ploy to get people caring about the MCU a bit more again, as since it wrapped up the first big story arc in Avengers: Endgame, things have been hit and miss for Marvel. But this ploy to get people to check out the next Avengers has grown even more, as The Wrap has now reported that Chris Evans, i.e. Captain America, will be back in the MCU again in Avengers: Doomsday.

You're probably asking your screen right now, "as who?" Dunno! The Wrap wasn't privy to that information, and I'm not psychic, so your guess is as good as mine. This technically won't be the first time he'll be coming back post-Endgame (where Captain America decided to stay in the past to live out a happy life), as he reprised his role as The Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year.

His fate in that film presumably suggests we won't be seeing him again in Doomsday, meaning he could be back as literally anyone. Maybe even just Captain America again! That would be a bit silly, but the whole Downey Jr. thing as Doctor Doom is ridiculous anyway, all bets are off. You'll have to wait quite a while to find out though, as Avengers: Doomsday isn't out until May 1, 2026, a whole year and a half away.