Here's an extended look at a Modern Warfare 2 campaign mission

One day after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's official unveiling, the game showed up again during Summer Game Fest's livestream. We got treated to a longer playthrough of a mission from the single-player campaign, which should be familiar to anyone who watched the reveal trailer.

The new visuals on display are stunning, and show off the upgraded Modern Warfare 2019 engine, which is going to power future Call of Duty games going forward.

Our first proper look at gameplay for the next installment in the popular first-person shooter puts us on a boat, showing off the Dark Water level.

It shows an incredibly atmospheric looking mission, one that looks to require an amount of carefulness. The lighting in particular looks impressive in the trailer, which is aided by how damn wet the whole level looks. Containers are sliding about, and as things progess, a whole bunch of enemies show up, so plenty to keep track of.

Aside from that, it's your standard point and shoot gameplay Call of Duty fans have become pretty familiar with.

Outside of the upgraded visuals, Modern Warfare 2 will also include smarter AI. The updated engine allows for more of them simultaneously with other players, which is going to come into play in Spec-Ops mode, as well as another, yet-to-be-announced sandbox mode.

While not featured in this trailer, the game also introduces swimming, including the ability to fire into and out of water. Bullets will lose energy, and damage, quickly underwater. All of that will culminate in the new Warzone 2.0, which is a new beginning for the battle royale mode that leaves the existing Warzone behind.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available in two editions on all platforms, a standard for $70 (including on PC), and a $100 Vault Edition. Pre-ordering either will grant you early access to the open beta, which does not yet have a date.

The game arrives October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.