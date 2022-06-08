Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 editions and benefits of each detailed

There will be three different editions made available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Below, you can find out what you're getting with each edition of the game, starting with the Vault Edition.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition is considered the ultimate edition. Available for all platforms, it is the highest-tier version and will run you $99.99 or your regional equivalent.

In addition to the base game, the Vault Edition contains the following:

The Red Team 141 Pack : Features day-one access to multiplayer Operators Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap wearing a special masked outfit themed around the legendary mercenary Ghost.

: Features day-one access to multiplayer Operators Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap wearing a special masked outfit themed around the legendary mercenary Ghost. FJX Cinder Weapon Vault : More details on the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault and the new Gunsmith will be shared closer to Modern Warfare 2’s launch.

: More details on the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault and the new Gunsmith will be shared closer to Modern Warfare 2’s launch. Season One Battle Pass : Good for one season, this offering also comes with 50 Tier Skips (or its equivalent) for free. If the Vault Edition is purchased after Season One, that free Battle Pass and Tier Skips can apply to that current season. This benefit will allow you to unlock the full offering of seasonal content like Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more.

: Good for one season, this offering also comes with 50 Tier Skips (or its equivalent) for free. If the Vault Edition is purchased after Season One, that free Battle Pass and Tier Skips can apply to that current season. This benefit will allow you to unlock the full offering of seasonal content like Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more. Ghost Legacy Pack : This pack comes with previously released Modern Warfare Bundle content that includes one dozen skins for Ghost as well as 10 Tactical Weapon Blueprints of weapons in the same family. For Ghost fans who may already have this content, this won’t be the only instant-unlock reward for the current Warzone.

: This pack comes with previously released Modern Warfare Bundle content that includes one dozen skins for Ghost as well as 10 Tactical Weapon Blueprints of weapons in the same family. For Ghost fans who may already have this content, this won’t be the only instant-unlock reward for the current Warzone. In-Store Bonus : Purchasing Modern Warfare 2 through the in-game store (via Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, or Modern Warfare) will grant you 10 hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP Tokens at release.

: Purchasing Modern Warfare 2 through the in-game store (via Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, or Modern Warfare) will grant you 10 hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP Tokens at release. Cross-Gen: This edition also includes access to the previous generation console version of Modern Warfare 2 (PS4, Xbox One) and the current version (PS5, Xbox Series X/S).

Along with the Vault Edition, standard PC and cross-gen Digital Editions will also include rewards and the ability to upgrade.

All game platforms have a digital version that includes the base offering, and other instant rewards to be announced. It will run you $69.99 or your regional equivalent.

The Cross-Gen Bundle of Modern Warfare 2 will give you access to the previous generation console version of Modern Warfare 2 as well as the current-gen version. When using a next-generation console, ensure you are playing that version of the game rather than the previous generation version, as both may be available for download in the Cross-Gen Bundle.

This version will also be made available in disc format for PlayStation and Xbox. It should be noted though that the PS5 disc version does not include the PS4 version of Modern Warfare 2.

For PC, the digital version is the standard edition and is the only other version of Modern Warfare 2 outside of the Vault Edition for this platform.

Other rewards that all digital pre-order customers will receive are to be revealed at a later date.

At select retailers, there will also be specially marked boxes of Modern Warfare 2 that will include a unique Call of Duty Endowment bundle. This Call of Duty Endowment bundle will be available for immediate use on October 28.

Coming to Battle.net, PS4, PS5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox SeriesX/S, the next game in the franchise will be released on October 28.

All editions of the game can be pre-ordered now, and doing so will provide you with early access to the open beta no matter which edition you purchase. The beta promises to give you an advanced look into the game’s multiplayer including maps, modes, weapons, and other features.

While specific dates and details will be revealed in the coming weeks, the beta will be made available first on PlayStation.