Warzone 2.0 will be a fresh start, with no weapon unlocks carrying over from the original BR

Warzone 2.0, the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular free-to-play battle royale due to release shortly after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, will not carry over weapons and account progress from its predecessor according to an official blog post. Instead, the Warzone we have today will continue trucking along for those who remain attached to all their loadouts.

What the long term future of Warzone is, as well as the variety of new features and experiences available to those who take the leap over to Warzone 2.0, remain unanswered for now. All we know for sure is that Warzone 2.0 “will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories”.

If you've not watched the Modern Warfare 2 trailer yet, you can watch it here!

This blog post comes with some additional tidbits about Warzone 2.0. We know it’s currently set to release this year, and that it - as well as Modern Warfare 2 - will be the first games in the franchise to use the same unified engine. Ricochet Anticheat will also be present in Warzone 2.0, the software that has been pushing against the series’ ongoing cheating issues by implementing bans, as well as nerfing their damage during games.

In addition, the post confirms that a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone is in development, providing an avenue for players to jump into the fray while on the go. There’s no word when this project will be released - or even properly revealed - but this is obviously good news for those who’ve tried Call of Duty Mobile and came away with a taste for the portable experience.

Warzone 2.0 is being developed as a joint effort between Infinity Ward, as well as Raven Software, the developer who was responsible for most of the original Call of Duty: Warzone. With Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 coming out as experiences joined at the hip, it looks as though this fall will be a big moment for CoD fans.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release October 28. For some recent coverage on the game reveal, check out our articles on the reveal trailer shown off yesterday, as well as our recap of all the different game editions and their benefits.