Warzone cheaters seem to be getting a damaging surprise

There’s been another development in the ongoing battle between Warzone cheaters and Activision Blizzard’s Ricochet anti-cheat. It looks as though those using aimbots, programs that allow you to lock onto enemies and take them down without worrying about missed shots, are having their damage decreased significantly mid-game.

While before we’ve reported that some cheaters were starting to break through the initial safeguards added to the game through the implementation of Ricochet, this damage nerf seems to have been stealthily added in a tiny update last Friday.

For a visual representation of how this works, the current top post of the Warzone Reddit shows one such cheater falling victim to this adaptation of the anti-cheat. You can see how as they continue to empty a full magazine into another player, without a single bullet missing or the recoil jumping around at all, the damage scales all the way down. After almost forty shots hit, they barely managed to break through their armour.

So how are the cheaters responding? Well, via a screenshot from CharlieIntel’s reporting on the topic shows one such cheat provider explaining that since the damage scaling is on the backend, there’s not a huge amount they can do to work around it completely. Instead, this cheat provider suggests an accuracy slider, which will tone down aimbot with hopes of subverting the nerfs. We’ve included this screenshot from CharlieIntel below:

So what does this mean for the average, honest Warzone player? It’s absolutely a win, and any inconvenience forced onto those looking to ruin the experience for the rest of us is worth celebrating. Sadly, this doesn’t impact a number of other cheats shady cheaters have on hand, such as wall hacks which have also been prevalent in the game for a while now.

However, it does lend some credibility to the initial Ricochet anti-cheat mission statement as an ongoing, continuously developed thorn in the side of cheaters and cheat providers. Like before, we can only sit back and hope more updates like these are on the horizon.

For more Warzone coverage, check out our coverage of the Attack on Titan bundle recently added to Warzone. In wider Activision Blizzard news, Lego has delayed the Overwatch 2 set while it reviews its relationship with the company.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty: Warzone, is currently in the middle of a sexual harrasment lawsuit filed by the State of California. As a result of the uncovered problems at the company, unionisation efforts have been attempted by staff, despite an executive from the company attempting to discourage these efforts.