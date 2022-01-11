LEGO delays release of Overwatch 2 set as it reviews its partnership with Activision Blizzard

LEGO has announced it will delay its Overwatch 2 Titan set as it currently reviewing the partnership it has with Activision Blizzard.

Set to be released on February 1, LEGO Overwatch 2 Titan (76980) was revealed back in December, and Titan was to be the first of the series to launch this year. But, LEGO has now decided to delay Titan due to the ongoing situation at ActiBlizz.

"We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment," said the company (via TheBrickFan).

"While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022.

Things have been sour at Activision Blizzard since a July lawsuit by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing was brought against it for allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.

Since, six US state treasurer have pressured the company to respond to its sexual harassment scandal via a meeting with the board members, and while the company seems to be trying to get on the right track and has fired several key figures, recent union-busting efforts call into question how serious the company is on improving its workplace practices.