Overwatch 2 sets its sights on My Hero Academia collaboration for October, and we're already dreading the skin prices

If you're still playing Overwatch 2 in hopes of it returning to OW1's glory days somehow, you might have noticed most events and collaborations nowadays are built around skins rather than actual playable content. Anyway, a collaboration with My Hero Academia is coming on October 17.

The announcement arrived during Xbox's TGS 2024 presentation, which was loaded with a number of interesting reveals, such as the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection coming to the consoles and both Starcraft Remastered and Starcraft 2's single-player bits hitting Game Pass.

This collab also comes right after the 20th anniversary celebration of World of Warcraft that added four new WoW skins to the game. The pricing on those starts at 1900 OW coins each, which equals $19. You can also grab all four with some extras for 5700 coins, that is, shelling out $50 for the 5000 (+700 bonus) option. This strategy has worked out fine so far for Activision Blizzard across Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and Call of Duty, but that doesn't make me any less sick to the stomach.

Though the prices haven't been confirmed yet, you should probably expect something along those lines from the My Hero Academia collaboration. You can watch the very short announcement trailer below:

To recap, the skins included are the following:

Izuku Midoriya (Deku) - Tracer

Ochaco Uraraka (Uravity) - Juno

All Might - Reinhardt

Tomura Shigaraki - Reaper

Himoko Toga - Kiriko

My Hero Academia (the manga) ended last month, but that doesn't mean the franchise is going anywhere anytime soon, especially with a live-action movie by Netflix in the works.

My Hero Academia's story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers in a world where they are common. He still dreams of becoming a superhero himself, and is scouted by the world's greatest hero, All Might, who shares his powers with Izuku after recognizing his value. After that encounter, he enrolls Izuku in a prestigious high school for superheroes-in-training, before things get far more complicated.