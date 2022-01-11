It was good for a while, but cheaters are getting around Warzone's Ricochet anti-cheat

Welp, it was good while it lasted. Warzone players have been reporting an increasing number of run-ins with cheaters recently. While the much-hyped Ricochet anti-cheat has led to vast improvements to the battle royale experience when it first dropped, it would appear that the more nefarious players out there have figured out a way around it.

The Ricochet anti-cheat is a kernel-level bit of software added to Warzone late last year around the release of the new Caldera map. Mandatory for all players, it was able to stamp out many of the cheats players were using and resulted in waves of bans.

However, the sweet catharsis we all felt appears to have been short lived. Peaking at the official Warzone reddit there are reports of cheaters returning to ruin the fun. One such post by user VinniGreti begs for console-only crossplay, so that console players can stay away from cheaters on PC who could potentially shatter their hopes of a Warzone win.

Another post highlights an intense reaction from popular battle royale content creator Dr Disrespect as he is victimized by one such cheater. In the clip he says “It’s not working. Let’s work on a new solution right now, you’re gonna have to figure out something for this engine, it ain’t working”.

Now from the very beginning the team at Raven Software has claimed that the implementation was only the first step in an ongoing battle against cheating. In a section titled ‘This is just the beginning’ on the official blog page, it says: “We are dedicated and determined to evolve the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat System over time, fighting for the community against those that aim to spoil their gaming experience.”

Not only that, but only last week Activision Blizzard filed a lawsuit against one of the largest cheat distributors for Warzone - and is demanding reparations for every instance the website has caused severe damage to their IPs.

BREAKING: Activision has filed a lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the largest Warzone cheat distributor. pic.twitter.com/AxHDitPKqh — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 5, 2022

So while right now it may appear that the team behind Warzone is on the back foot in the endless clash against cheaters, the fight is surely far from over.

