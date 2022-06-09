Stormgate is a free-to-play real-time strategy game coming from former Blizzard developers

Stormgate, a free-to-play real-time strategy game, was shown off during Summer Game Fest 2022 today.

Created by Frost Giant Studios, made up of Wasteland, Warcraft, and StarCraft developers, the game is set during a war between humanity and alien invaders.

Set hundreds of years in the future, after alien invaders claimed Earth as its own, the Stormgates that brought the aliens helped the denizens from space change the world for the worse, yet humanity survived.

As the fully-playable demonic Infernals return to unleash havoc, Earth’s defenders must climb into their 20-foot tall mechs to save the world. It’s up to you to pick a side, harvest resources, build your base, and command armies to decide the outcome.

Stormgate features an ever-evolving story through campaign missions where science fiction and fantasy collide. You can play it solo and battle opponents around the world on a competitive 1v1 ladder. Or, team up with friends to challenge the AI in cooperative modes. You can also use the editor to build your own game.

The editor allows you to craft custom missions and mini-games. You can draw terrain, create scripts, modify units, and publish your map for the community to play.

The game is free-to-play, but not pay-to-win. You can, however, support the development of additional optional content that you enjoy, without ever paying to remove nuisances or gain an advantage.

A beta is scheduled for 2023, and you can add it to you wishlist on Steam.