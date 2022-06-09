If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Callisto Protocol gameplay proves it's the Dead Space spiritual successor we need

You really don't have to try hard to sell anyone on The Callisto Protocol, and the game knows it.
News by Sherif Saed
Forget teasers and snazzy trailers, Striking Distance delivered the goods moments ago during Summer Game Fest. We're talking, of course, about the gameplay debut of the studio's first project: The Callisto Protocol.

This is the most significant look yet at actual gameplay from the Dead Space spiritual successor, and it shows off a little bit of the combat, the dreadfully dark environments, and a few of the terrible, malformed monstrosities we'll be coming across in our journey.

The Dead Space DNA is clearer than ever with this trailer. While it might not be Isaac's classic Plasma Cutter, the new weapon seems just as good at severing limbs from bodies. But that powerful stomp to make sure the thing you shot is definitely dead is back and crunchier than ever.

Some Control-like pyschic powers are on display too, meaning you'll likely have a few more ways to defend yourself compared to Dead Space.

The trailer certainly isn't for the feint of heart, as it ends with our protagonist literally getting ripped to shreds by a set of gears. At least it sets the tone.

It's good to see Striking Distance finally open up and show off more of the game. Just last week, The Callisto Protocol was given a December 2 release date. It's admittedly very late into the year, so there's always the chance it might get pushed back.

We also learned last week, somewhat disappointingly, that the game is coming to PS4, and Xbox One alongside PC and new consoles. It's not the worst news, of course, but many were really hoping to get a fully-next-gen, fresh take on Dead Space.

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

