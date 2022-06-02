The Callisto Protocol gets a release date and a gameplay trailer

A release date for sci-fi survival horror game The Callisto Protocol was provided this evening along with the first look at gameplay.

Set on Jupiter’s “dead moon” Callisto in 2320, Jacob Lee (played by actor Josh Duhamel) is an inmate at Black Iron Prison who must fight for his life when a mysterious outbreak throws everything into chaos.

Prison guards and inmates are mutating into horrible creatures called Biophage, and Jacob must battle not only to survive, but also uncover the dark secrets of the United Jupiter Company.

With the game, you can expect an oppressive world that feels desolate, isolated, and puts you on edge.

The game takes advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities and leverages acoustic ray tracing, diffraction, and portaling to fully immerse you in the world so that you will feel trapped, isolated, and alone. Well, you aren't truly alone - monsters are running about the place.

For the game, Striking Distance Studios designed a strategic combat system that forces you to get up close and personal with the scary creatures. To fight them off, you can use both melee combat and a gravity weapon called the GRP.

With the GRP, you can freeze an enemy in their tracks, or throw the terrible creatures into a turbine fan or environmental hazard. Because ammo, health, and weapons are precious resources, you will need to scour the prison for any advantage you can find.

The Callisto Protocol will be released on December 22.