GO HARD

The Callisto Protocol gets New Game+ in latest patch

Patch also contains some fixes.

A new update for The Callisto Protocol is now available, adding New Game+ mode.

Completing the game will provide access to the game mode once the patch is applied. The game needs an active save file for the mode to be offered.

Watch The Callisto Protocol Official Launch Trailer featuring the song 'Lost Again' by Kings Elliot.

All weapons, progression, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge with New Game+.

Along with New Game+, the patch fixed "The Protocol is About Life" achievement issue. General performance optimizations were applied across all platforms, and you will also no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles.

It also fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground. A consistency pass was made on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode.

Voice leveling, and subtitle mismatch adjustments were made across localized languages.

On PC, the patch fixes a low-frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight, and the Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input. The Striking Distance Studios team also fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu and fixed an issue that prevented the mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions.

Finally, on PlayStation 4, the patch fixed a low-frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani.

Released in December 2022 to middling reviews, our The Callisto Protocol review gave the game a score of 3/5 noting how despite there being a good game oozing within, it has missed potential and is "milquetoast" for a spiritual successor to Dead Space.

It seems the general public isn't too hot on it either as the game hasn't sold quite as well as expected, per a recent report. Sales seemingly haven't yet covered the reportedly £132 million it cost to develop. Investors in the game's publisher are said to have lowered target stock prices as a result, and it missed the 5 million unit sales mark as was predicted.

