The Callisto Protocol patch addresses stuttering issues on PC

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Striking Distance Studios has released a patch for The Callisto Protocol which addresses stuttering issues with the space-horror game on PC.

According to the developer, the patch fixes the stuttering issues which were due to shader compilation.

The Callisto Protocol launch trailer

After updating, you may see temporary stuttering in the game menu the first time you launch the app with further optimizations coming in the days ahead.

Since release, PC players of the game were plagued by stuttering issues, leading many on Steam to leave negative reviews. Since the patch, the atmoshphere on Steam seems to have warmed up, as the game now has "mixed" ratings instead of "mostly negative."

VG247 recently reviewed the game, and gave it three out of five stars. While not a terrible game, Dom felt it was full of 'wasted potential', and played as if it were a movie directed by Michael Bay trying emulate John Carpenter.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

