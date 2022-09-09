Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations and Kalpalata farming tips

Finding Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations may seem like a daunting task, but despite this ascension material growing on cliffs, it’s not quite bad enough to make it Genshin Impact 3.0’s Violetgrass.

You need Kalpalata to level up Dori, and since there are fewer of this Sumeru local specialty than others, such as the Sumeru Rose, you can expect to travel the Kalpalata Lotus farm routes a handful of times before you have all that you need.

These plants grow near other materials you need for Sumeru characters, including Nilotpala Lotus for Tighnari and Rukkhashava Mushroom for Collei, so you can save time and farm for two or three builds at once.

What is Kalpalata Lotus for in Genshin Impact?

Kalpalata Lotus is a Dori ascension material you need for leveling, so it's vital to any Dori build. For now, only Dori needs it. No other character requires Kalpalata Lotus, and assuming current leaks hold true, new characters in the next few updates won’t use it either.

Unlike other ascension materials, Kalpalata Lotus has no use in recipes either. If you don’t have Dori on your team and have no intention of trying to recruit her, feel free to ignore Kalpalata Lotus entirely.

Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations

Kalpalata Lotus grows on vines that sprout on the edge of cliffs, stonework, or, sometimes, on large branches. They sometimes grow in clusters, so you may find three Kalpalata growing together in one location, but just one in another.

There are roughly 60 Kalpalata scattered around Sumeru, mostly on the perimeter of the version 3.0 map, a only one of them is actually underground.

Gandharva Ville Kalpalata locations

All the Kalotpala in this area are clustered on the branches and cliffside south of the Statue of the Seven. The interactive map shows one either on the hills north of the statue or in the underground area you access during Agnihotra Sutra, but we haven’t actually found it yet. The marker may be mistaken.

Mawtiyima Forest Kalpalata locations

The Kalpalata in Mawtiyima are a bit more difficult to collect. The western one is at the top of the cliff with the watch tower and is an absolute pain to collect. If speed is what you want, just ignore this one.

The other three are comparatively easier to grab, though also take more time than most.

Vanarana Kalpalata locations

Vanarana is a catch-all term, since several clusters are technically outside the region’s boundaries. The one in the middle is underground, but once you run through the cave the first time, you can unlock the root barrier and make accessing it – and the Rukkhashava Mushroom nearby – less complicated.

Vimara Village Kalpalata locations

These are fairly straightforward, as all the Kalatpala are grouped close together, south of the promontory where the lone Hilichurl stands. Drop down into the water for some Nilotpala Lotus if you need those for your Tighnari build.

Yasna Monument Kalpalata locations

There’s no easy way to reach the northern bunch of plants, so this leg of the journey takes a bit longer.

Apam Woods Kalpalata locations

None of these are high in the trees, so you don’t have to worry about a lot of climbing

Devantaka Mountain Kalpalata locations

Kalpalata Lotus farming tips

There’s no option to grow Kalpalata Lotus in the Serenitea Pot, so your only method of farming them is gathering in the wild. Like other local specialties, Kalpalata Lotus respawn after two real-world days pass.

There are approximately 60 of the plants to find, but the most efficient farming runs will have to leave out at least one Kalpalata Lotus cluster. The single watchtower lotus is just too impractical to incorporate into your runs, but since Dori is the only character who uses them so far, you’re not really hard pressed for the plants anyway. A few runs will get the 168 Kalpalata Lotus you need, without having to bother with the single one.

The Gandharva Ville set is the easiest to obtain. All you need to do is glide down from the statue and hoover them up as you descend.

Mawtiyima isn’t necessarily difficult, but it is time consuming. If you have the updrafts and Four-Leaf Sigils activated, you can start from the western teleport waypoint and glide over to the eastern cliffs. If not, just start at the Statue of the Seven and work your way north, picking them up as you go.

The Vanarana Kalpalata Lotus take a bit of warping around to obtain. The western cluster is easiest to get if you start from the Statue of the Seven and take the road west out of Vanararana. For the middle set, teleport to the waypoint on the hill and glide north toward the waterfall. Most of them are on the eastern cliff face.

Climb up and head east to the cave entrance to grab the lone underground lotus.

If you haven’t lowered the water yet, teleport to the eastern Statue of the Seven and glide west into the ravine. These lotus clusters are lower down, growing on the edge of a large tree branch above some ruined stonework.

The eastern set is also growing around a waterfall. Start from the waypoint near the eastern riverbank and head south.

The Vimara Village Kalpalata are right off the cliffside near the waypoint. You may want to take care of the Hilichurl first so there are no interruptions.

Head to the waypoint northeast of Caravan Ribat, and you can grab the first Yasna lotus bunches right by the waypoint. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven and glide west for the second cluster. They’re growing around the monument you cleaned during Varuna Gatha.

The Devantaka Kalpalata are all near the teleport waypoint and shouldn't take much stamina to collect.

Finally is the Apam Woods set. These are all dangling from the tops of the rock faces above the forest floor, but below the tree canopy. Use the bouncy mushrooms to gain height if you need to.

Check out our picks for the best Dori team comps if you're unsure how to play the support character. If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.