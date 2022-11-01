The best Genshin Impact Nahida build, weapons, artifacts, and Nahida F2P options

It’s time to start working on your Genshin Impact Nahida build, now that the Dendro Archon is emerging from her palace prison at last. The new 5-star character is ideal for applying Dendro to multiple enemies in a broad area, but she’s more than just another Archon support.

Nahida draws power from all elements used in Dendro reactions and can deal a significant amount of damage with her skill. While it might be tempting to use Nahida as a setup for someone else’s reactions, she shines best on her own, with a bit of help.

Unlike Nilou, Nahida functions just fine without her signature weapon as well, creating several opportunities for strong builds without having to rely so heavily on luck.

Make sure to stock up on Kalpalata Lotus for Nahida's Ascension!

When is the Nahida banner release date?

The Nahida banner releases November 1, or November 2 depending on your time zone, and runs for two and a half weeks until November 20. Another Yoimiya banner rerun joins Nahida’s banner, and you’ll see Noelle, Razer, and Bennett as the 4-star characters on both.

Is Nahida a DPS character?

Yes, Nahida is a strong Dendro DPS character who can hold her own with Dendro attacks or make them even stronger by triggering reactions other characters set up. Since Nahida uses a catalyst, she can apply Dendro with every attack, but her skill makes it easy to apply the element even more broadly.

All Schemes to Know is Nahida’s elemental skill. It marks up to eight enemies in front of Nahida with a Seed of Skandha if you press the skill button, and if you hold it, Nahida can aim and choose which enemies to mark.

The Seed of Skandha deals Dendro damage to all enemies it affects and links them together. If you trigger elemental reactions, including Bloom-related damage, Nahida unleashes Tri-Karma Purificiation on the affected foes, which deals Dendro damage based on her attack and elemental mastery. You can cause this reaction once ever two-and-a-half seconds, so party members such as Nilou, Fischl, and Bennett are ideal, thanks to their long-lasting elemental abilities.

Nahida’s burst is more of a support for her skill. It creates a Dendro shrine that covers a substantial area and augments Tri-Karma Purification’s effects based on the elements of your other party members. Pyro increases its damage, Electro decreases the interval between Purification attacks, and Hydro expands the shrine’s reach. You can increase the effect with multiple party members of the same element.

Since the burst only buffs Nahida’s skill, it makes her a fairly greedy DPS, one who works best if you set up your elemental reactions beforehand and then keep her on field as long as possible to maximize the damage output. The shrine lasts for 15 seconds, and All Schemes to Know has a short cooldown timer of six seconds, which means you’ll be able to pull off plenty of Tri-Karma Purification attacks during one use of Nahida’s burst.

Nahida’s passive talent Awakening Elucidated buffs Purification damage even further for every point of elemental mastery over 200 that she has, making that her most important stat.

Should I pull for Nahida?

Nahida is an excellent addition to any party, whether you’re a new player or longtime traveler. Unlike Collei and Tighnari, Nahida is a constant source of Dendro application, and having elemental mastery as her bonus stat makes her perfectly suited to triggering elemental reactions and boosting her skill’s damage even further. That, plus the two Sumeru Artifact sets, free you to experiment with weapons that aren’t Nahida’s signature weapon, an ideal setup if you have no Primogems left over for the weapon banner.

Nahida works with nearly any party combination thanks to her burst’s unique support effect, so even if you haven’t had time to level up a few characters or have some who don’t mesh with other DPS heroes, they have a role to play in Nahida’s party.

What is the best Genshin Impact Nahida build?

The best Nahida build centers on her two most important features: elemental mastery and Dendro damage. A wide selection of catalysts means you have plenty of viable options for doing one or both.

Best Nahida weapon – A Thousand Floating Dreams

The new 5-star catalyst A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida’s signature weapon, specially suited to her skill, burst, and passive talents. It has high attack, offers an equally high elemental mastery buff with its secondary stat, and increases mastery or attack based on the number of characters in your party whose elements match the equipping character’s element.

Skyward Atlas is another solid choice and one that’s comparatively easier to acquire. It also features high attack and has attack as its secondary stat – handy for getting a bit of extra damage from Tri-Karma Purification – and the passive skill offers a 12 percent elemental damage buff.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds works effectively as well, though you may have more difficulty obtaining it thanks to its limited availability. Lost Prayer’s passive skill grants a 12 percent elemental damage bonus as well, but this one stacks four times.

On the 4-star weapon side is Wandering Evenstar. This catalyst has elemental mastery as its secondary stat and increases the user’s attack by 24 percent of their elemental mastery. Tri-Karma Purification’s damage increases based on Nahida’s attack, and you’re aiming for at least 300 elemental mastery or higher. That translates to a decent attack buff entirely for free.

Sacrificial Fragments is a more common 4-star choice and, if you’re willing to overlook the lack of elemental mastery, possibly the best 4-star choice for Nahida. It increases the user’s energy recharge, a helpful bonus considering Nahida’s burst costs 60 energy, and may reset the user’s skill cooldown timer.

Best Nahida Artifacts – Deepwood Memories

The Deepwood Memories set suits Nahida more effectively than other sets and makes her normal attacks viable, while buffing Seed of Skandha damage as well.

2-piece effect: Boosts Dendro damage by 15 percent

4-piece effect: After an elemental skill or burst hits an opponent, their Dendro resistance decreases by 30 percent.

Aim for elemental mastery as your secondary stat on the Goblet, Sands, and Crown Artifacts, and try to get a 5-star Plume of Death to maximize the attack boost.

Gilded Dreams is a strong second choice, though its benefits revolve around triggering reactions.

2-piece effect: Raises the user’s elemental mastery by 80

4-piece effect: Within eight seconds of triggering a reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the elemental type of the other party members. Attack increases by 14 percent for each party member whose element is the same as the equipping character, and elemental mastery increases by 50 for every party member with a different type.

What is the best Nahida F2P build?

Nahida’s F2P build is a bit murky in terms of an ideal weapon, since most craftable catalysts arer designed to work in very specific circumstances, but a common 3-star weapon stands out among the usual candidates.

Best Nahida F2P weapon – Magic Guide

Magic Guide has a decent base attack stat of 38 and buffs elemental mastery by a not-insignificant amount. The passive skill increases damage dealt to opponents afflicted with Hydro or Electro by 12 percent, and since you can find this 3-star weapon almost everywhere, it’s easier to reach the max refinement state and get that damage buff to 24 percent. Nahida’s skill means most of your opponents will, or should, be affected by Hydro or Electro anyway, so the buff is useful despite being specific.

Mappa Mare is a strong second choice. It boasts a higher base attack stat, and while the elemental mastery buff is lower, it increases all elemental damage by eight percent after the equipping character uses an elemental skill or burst. The effect stacks twice.

Best Nahida F2P Artifacts – Deepwood Memories

Since Dendro damage is Nahida’s main feature, you still want to aim for a full Deepwood Memories set with the same secondary stat emphasis as in the paid build. Elemental mastery is the best substat, followed by elemental damage and attack.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.