The best Genshin Impact Dori build - Dori weapons, artifacts, and F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Dori build turns the adept merchant into a key member of any party in Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond, thanks to her healing and energy recharge abilities. Dori might not see much action on the field, but her skills work while she's out of sight and help your team set up their most powerful attacks with ease.

A devious merchant from Port Ormos, Dori knows how to get returns for every investment, and that savvy business sense carries over into her skillset. She might be a 4-star Electro character, but Dori has some of the best energy recharge capabilities with her skill, burst, and some excellent passive talents.

She might be ready to go right out of the box, but you still need to pay some attention to how you build Dori if you want the full effect.

When is the Dori banner release date?

Dori’s banner begins September 9 and runs for two and a half weeks until September 28 when Genshin Impact 3.1 launches. The second set of banners in Genshin Impact 3.0 is another round of double wishes featuring Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Dori will appear on both.

HoYoverse hasn’t yet announced the other two 4-star characters who will run alongside Dori.

Since Dori is herself a 4-star character, you can expect to find her in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation, after Genshin Impact 3.0 ends. As always, though, the chances of obtaining a specific character there are quite low.

Is Dori a DPS character?

No. While Dori can hold her own in normal combat, her support skills and low attack mean she’s better suited in an elemental sub-DPS role or support role. Dori’s elemental skill fires a bolt of electricity that, when it makes contact with an enemy, generates two smaller bolts.

It has a fairly short cooldown timer of nine seconds. Dori’s passive talent An Eye for Gold reduces the cooldown timer by three seconds anytime a character connected to the Jinni – created by Dori’s burst – causes an elemental reaction, so her skill and the reactions it helps instigate will be your main source of damage.

Dori’s burst summons the Jinni in the bottle that she carries around, generating an Electro tether that ties the Jinni to the active character that inflicts them with Electro, heals HP based on Dori’s HP, and recharges energy.

These effects are what make Dori so useful for most teams. Dori’s secondary stat is HP, so you can count on a fairly decent amount of healing. Her third passive talent, Compound Interest, generates additional energy based on her total recharge when Dori’s skill lands a hit, and she can generate up to 15 energy this way.

Should I pull for Dori?

Yes, Dori is definitely worth trying for. She’s shaping up to be an excellent healer and energy battery and an essential part of any team with low energy requirements. Pair her with a second Electro character, and you’re guaranteed even more energy thanks to the resonance effect. She’s basically Sumeru’s Bennett, only without a constellation that ruins the rest of your party build.

What is the best Genshin Impact Dori build?

The best Dori build focuses on her HP and energy recharge to make her even more useful to your team. While her Electro-based skill is handy, its primary use is helping Dori generate even more energy, so we don’t recommend worrying about boosting her elemental power.

Best Dori weapon – Favonius Greatsword

Figuring out the best Dori weapon is a bit tricky, given how claymore stats tend to skew towards attack. However, the Favonius Greatsword is Dori’s best choice thanks to its benefits to energy recharge. This claymore has lower attack, but energy recharge is its secondary stat and, at 13 percent, it’s the highest recharge stat among all the greatswords. The passive skill generates more energy particles with critical hits. If you have a spare Skyward Pride laying around, that would technically be the most versatile choice for Dori. Its secondary stat increases energy recharge, and the passive skill boosts all damage by 12 percent.

Putting such a rare sword on a 4-star support character is a big ask, though, hence us ranking it lower.

The Sacrificial Greatsword is another solid choice. This one also has energy recharge as its secondary stat and a high chance of ending your elemental skill’s cooldown timer after you use the skill.

Best Dori Artifacts – Emblem of Severed Fate and Tenacity of the Millelith

This setup is fairly basic since it relies just on two-piece effects, but it’s a close match with Dori’s unique talents.

Emblem of Severed Fate 2-piece: Increases energy recharge by 20 percent

2-piece: Increases energy recharge by 20 percent Tenacity of the Millelith 2-piece: Increases HP by 20 percent

This way, you get the best returns for Dori’s burst effects and make the most out of her talents. The best substats to focus on are energy recharge and elemental damage, though Dori is one of the rare cases who can actually make use of the healing boost substat as well.

300 percent is Dori’s ideal energy recharge stat. Anything higher won’t get results from the passive talent, so it’s not really worth boosting it beyond that.

If you want to focus on Dori as a healer, you could try the full Ocean-Hued Clam set instead, though it doesn’t benefit her energy recharge.

2-piece effect: Increases healing by 15 percent

4-piece effect: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing. At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90 percent of the accumulated healing.

Dori will generate a fair amount of healing, so if you want to experiment with her as a damage support character, this is a viable option.

What is the best Genshin Impact Dori F2P build?

Dori’s F2P build benefits from some excellent craftable claymores that help bump up her best artifact sets even more.

Dori F2P weapon – Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

The Inazuma weapon Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is a strong contender. It has higher energy recharge for its secondary stat and boosts the user’s elemental skill damage. It drains a bit of energy when you use an elemental skill, but it restores up to 10 energy over the next few seconds. Better still, the effect works when the user is offscreen, so you can restore your main DPS’ energy even faster.

The new Sumeru weapon Forest Regalia is another solid option. You can earn the blueprint for this weapon by exhanging stories with the Aranara near the Tree of Dreams. Forest Regalia has a decent base attack stat and energy recharge as its secondary stat, and the passive skill is a particularly good fit for Dori. It creates a leaf that increases the user’s elemental mastery. The goal is swapping to a character who can trigger reactions to reduce Dori’s cooldown timer, so this setup means you can do a bit more damage.

Dori F2P Artifacts – Emblem of Severed Fate and Tenacity of the Millelith

Dori’s F2P build still follows the same guidelines as the other one, so your artifacts should focus on energy recharge and HP, with the same substats.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.