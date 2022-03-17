This Elden Ring mod makes the game easier for frustrated players

Those having a tough go of it with Elden Ring may want to check out this mod from odashikonbu.

Available through Nexus Mods, Easy Mode for Elden Ring makes the game a bit, well, easier for you.

How it does this, is it reduces the damage you take by 50% and you will dole out an extra 25% in damage. You will also get 10x the runes.

Not too shabby. It still sounds like you will still have a decent amount of challenge, so it won't be completely easy - just easier.

