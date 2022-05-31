Genshin Impact version 2.7 complete walkthrough

Genshin Impact version 2.7 - Hidden Dreams in the Depths - is out now! With this gigantic update, we have two new characters to unlock, a new main quest to complete, and a number of exciting events to experience. There’s a lot going on, all of which can get confusing when dropped on top of eachother.

As such, we’ve written this version 2.7 guides hub where you can find all the information you need all in one place! Be sure to refer to the drop down menu below to quickly jump to the specific guides you’re looking for, and pop back here at a later date for additional guides as we write them!

Check out the trailer for Yelan, who plays a major role this udpate!!

Genshin Impact version 2.7 - quests

We'll be seeing a familiar face in this version's new quest

We’ve written some guides on the new quest content added into version 2.7 - Hidden Dreams in the Depths. If you're struggling with any of the new narrative content, you can check it out below:

Genshin Impact 2.7: How to unlock Unexpected Guest quest

Genshin Impact version 2.7 - Yelan, Kuki, and other banner characters

Kuki is one of two new characters coming in character wish banners this update!

Yelan is likely the most anticipated character coming into the fold with version 2.7, but in reality there’s a hefty selection of new fighters up for grabs this time around. As such, we’ve compiled all our guides relating to the version 2.7 banners below:

Yelan

Genshin Impact best Yelan build, weapons, and Yelan F2P options

You can find guides on how to farm Yelan’s upgrade material - the Star Conch - here:

Genshin Impact Starconch locations and the best Starconch routes to take

Kuki Shinobu

Arataki Itto

Xiao

You can find guides on how to farm Xiao’s upgrade material - the Qinqxin Flower - here:

Genshin Impact Qingxin Flower locations and best Qingxin Flower farm route

Genshin Impact version 2.7 - Event guides

A new musical event, as well as a variety of new combat quests, are coming this update!

You can find a brief overview of all the version 2.7 guides below:

Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream recap: New characters, quests, events, codes and more!

