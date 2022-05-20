Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream recap: New characters, quests, events, codes and more!

The Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream has just concluded. In it, all the new content, characters, and limited time events that we can expect on May 31 when the update goes live. Titled Hidden Dreams in the Depths, it looks as though we’ll be headed back into The Chasm for some additional story dealing with the mysteries down there.

Genshin Impact version 2.7: Quest

it looks like we're getting a long-awaited reuinion with our sibling this update!

In version 2.7, we’re headed back into The Chasm. We, alongside Xiao, Arataki Itto, and the new character Yelans and Kuki Shinobu are heading back underground into a mysterious new domain. In this new location, we uncover more about what’s going on with this area, as well as meet up with our sibling in what promises to be a huge story moment in the ongoing Genshin Impact narrative.

Genshin Impact version 2.7: Yelan character reveal and gameplay details

Yelan is an absolute stunner, an a spy-like character playing a major role in version 2.7

Yelan has been officially revealed! A hydro bow user, we first saw them back in version 2.6 of Genshin Impact snooping around. They’re somewhat of a spy or secret agent in Liyue, going out and finding intel for Ningguang.

During the livestream, we see them peppering enemies with multiple shots and using their unique dice roll elemental skill to wipe out enemies. Over time, she’ll eventually reach a breakthrough state, where her next charged shot deals additional damage. Her elemental skill, Lifeline, marks enemies she runs through. When the move is activated, they all take damage and are knocked up.

Her elemental burst is all about her magical dice. This deals a bunch of hydro damage and summons the dice, which then go on to aid her in combat. Once out on the field, they deal additional damage when you use their elemental skill, hit charged shots, and more! As such, you can see how they fit into the team as a great DPS character!

Those looking forward to learning more about this myterious archer can do so in their version 2.7 story quest.

They also have a range of passive talents - including their max HP increasing based on elemental types in the party, plus increased rewards from Liyue dispatches!

Genshin Impact version 2.7: Kuki Shinobu character reveal and gameplay details

This ninja plays second fiddle to Itto, but is without a doubt the brains behind the gang.

Kuki Shinobu is the second character that was revealed during the stream! They play second fiddle to Arataki Itto in his gang, and is an electro sword user that quickly dashes between enemies for major damage.

They are a support character that uses their electro sword to both heal party members and deal damage while off the field. Their elemental skill, sanctifying ring, damages her to heal other members over time while also dealing damage to enemies over time.

Their elemental burst creates a field in front of her damaging every enemy within it! As such, you can swap over to Kuki to throw this out, then swap back to your main damage dealers to continue the hurt!

We don't know much about Kuki, so hopefully their version 2.7 story quest will enlighten us on their background.

They also have two passive talents! The first which increases her healing bonus while she is at low HP, so skilled players will be able to keep Kuki in a sweet spot where they're providing the best bonuses to their team at the brink of passing out. They also gain increased rewards from Inazuma expeditions, so send ‘em out whenever you can!

Genshin Impact version 2.7: Wish Banners

This handy screenshot from the stream shows off every five star banner we can expect!

Two phases worth of character Wish Banners were announced in the livestream. The first features Yelan as the five star character, alongside returning fan-favourite Xiao who’ll have their own re-run banner in phase 1.

In phase two another new five star character - Kuki Shinobu - will be getting their own banner alongside their partner in crime Arataki Itto representing the re-run banner at the same time.

In addition, a new five star weapon was shown off briefly that is sure to pair perfectly with Yelan. The Squa Simulacra will be available via weapon wish banners during version 2.7, so be sure to save up some gems if you want to perfect your secret agent!

Genshin Impact version 2.7: New events

There’s a new event and archon quest in Perilous Trail. It’s all about going down into the Chasm and uncovering its mysteries in the “Realms of Guile and War” challenge domain which throws waves of dangerous enemies at your party. Also, you need to swap out members of your party between waves, so make sure you have plenty of levelled up characters ready!

Perilous Trail is the first event coming in Version 2.7, and it looks like it's a super important one!

If you haven’t, there will also be trail characters available! This rewards a new bow and a variety of upgrade materials, so it’s a must do once the update goes live!

In A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, you’ll have to use a special spike to clear corruption from the Chasm in the form of mysterious mud! By clearing out mud, and killing enemies, you can protect that spike while it sends out waves of useful damage, remove enemy buffs, and so on.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure is an event that players of version 2.6 will be familiar with - gotta clear up that goo!

This event can come in the form of a standard defence mission, a balloon escort, and a high-score combat challenge which provides a variety of rewards.

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is another rhythm game event, this time with a drum! In it, multiple characters can take on custom music tracks with their newfound instruments for a variety of exclusive rewards! There’s a range of difficulties, and a custom beatmap editor, so players can create their own musical tracks that others can try out!

A long winded titled for sure, but one of the sickest looking events we've had in a while!

Previous instalments of this sort of event were a ton of fun, so we absolutely recommend trying this out once it’s live!

The final event has you go out and construct robots, and give them a home in your personal tea pot!

The last event coming in version 2.7 is Core of the Aparatus!. In it, players will have to collect material through three different distinct steps. Doing so will create a shiny new robot for your serenitea pot. Performing different actions during each step will provide a different robot, so be sure to experiement if you want to collect them all!

Genshin Impact version 2.7: Limited Time codes

You only have a matter of hours after the livestream concludes to redeem these codes before the expire, so be quick!

LANVJSFUD6CM - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore DTNUKTWCC6D9 - 100 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience

- 100 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience HSNUKTXCCPWV - 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

That concludes our recap of the Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream!