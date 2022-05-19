If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Celebration time

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is going live May 31 following its indefinite delay.

It's been a long time coming, but version 2.7 of Genshin Impact is almost here.
Connor Makar
News by Connor Makar Contributor
Published on
custom header for the genshin impact version 2.7 update

After what has felt like an eternity, we’ve finally got a date for the Genshin Impact version 2.7 release. It’s been a few weeks since the indefinite delay was announced alongside weekly complimentary primo gems, however it looks like the wheels are finally turning again.

So if you’ve been wondering when Genshin Impact version 2.7 is coming out? Or when the Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream is set to go live? We’ve got all the info here for you, so you won't miss anything important.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.7 update?

When Version 2.7 comes out, will we be returning to the Chasm?

The Genshin Impact version 2.7 update is set to go live May 31 (UTC+ 8). This information comes directly from the official English Genshin Impact twitter account, which also announced that the standard maintenance period of around five hours can also be expected.

Exact timing for the release window can be found below:

  • 3PM PST May 30
  • 6PM EST May 30
  • 11PM BST May 30
  • 12AM CET May 31

This update is set to run for six weeks, at which point Genshin Impact version 2.8 is set to go live on July 13.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream?

Will we finally see more of Yelan in version 2.7?

This information comes from the official Japanese Genshin Impact Twitter account, where it is stated that they will post all the official information revealed during the Chinese version 2.7 Information Program (update livestream) on Friday May 20. As such, it’s safe to expect that the English official Genshin Impact version 2.7 stream is set to go live tomorrow on Friday May 20 too.

With that, you’re up to date with all the information regarding Genshin Impact version 2.7’s release date and official stream! For more Genshin Impact content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact beginner’s guide, as well as our article on everything we know about Genshin Impact version 2.7.

