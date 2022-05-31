Genshin Impact 2.7: How to unlock Unexpected Guest quest

We’ve finally made it to the official launch of Genshin Impact version 2.7 - Hidden Dreams in the Depths. This update, as the numerous massive patches we’ve seen before, comes with a new story quest - The Unexpected Guest - that all players will want to jump into for the latest injection of narrative.

However, you can’t just jump in and delve back into The Chasm this time around. Instead, players will have to complete a series of prerequisite quests in order to access The Unexpected Guest and find out what’s really going on down in The Chasm. As such, we’ve created this guide on how to unlock The Unexpected Guest so you can experience the story for yourself as soon as possible.

Check out the trailer for Yelan, who is sure to make an appearence during this quest.

How to Unlock The Unexpected Guest

To unlock The Unexpected Guest, you’ll need to first complete three prerequisite quests. These are:

Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend

Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II

Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I

You can keep track of your progress in doing so by checking The Unexpected Guest in your quest log. If you log in during the version 2.7 update, it should be right at the top of your quest log under the Archon Quests section.

If you’ve already completed all the prerequisite quests you can just start the quest immediately, but if you haven’t a red box stating “Complete other quests to continue” should be visible under the Quest chain rewards. Click the question mark button in this red box to see which of the list above you have left to complete.

As you can see, there's a lot you need to do before the quest becomes available!

How to complete Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend

Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend is the conclusion to a massive quest chain introduced in Genshin Impact version 2.6 that first takes you down into The Chasm. To start it, you need to be at least adventure rank 28, at which point you can pick up A New Star Approaches and start your journey into the dark caves below!

How to complete Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II

Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II is the second part of the Raiden Shogun’s story quests, and as such requires you to have progressed through the entirety of the Inazuma storyline to begin. Once you’ve completed said main storyline - and brought peace to Inazuma - Raiden’s first story quest should become available.

You’ll need to complete this first step in her story quests in order to take up the second, and as such you should have two story keys prepared ahead of taking this on.

To find story quests, go to the quest tab via the symbol under your minimap, and then the story quests icon at the bottom right of the quests tab.

How to complete Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I

To complete this third and final prerequisite step to The Unexpected Guest, you’ll need to complete a series of story quests. These include Kokomi’s story quest Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act 1 and Raiden Shogun’s first story quest we mentioned earlier. As such, you’ll need three story keys in total to complete Itto’s story quest.

If you've given Kokomi the cold shoulder, you'll have to warm up to her before any of the fun begins

How to earn story keys

As you may have gathered from the sections above, you’ll need to unlock a hefty amount of story keys to unlock The Unexpected Guest! You can unlock these by completing your four daily commissions, and collecting your reward at one of the numerous adventurers guilds spread around the world. You need to complete eight commissions to earn a key, which means it takes two days’ worth of commissions to net one story key.

In total, you’ll need four story keys to unlock and complete all the story quests needed for The Unexpected Guest - this means you’ll need to complete eight days of daily commissions to unlock each story quest. Good luck!

Heading to one of the adventure guild locations, you can cash in your commissions for keys!

Once you’ve finished this, and the previous steps, you should be able to head straight into the version 2.7 storyline! For more version 2.7 guides, check out our best Yelan build, as well as the best way to farm Star Conches!