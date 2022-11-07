Persona 5 Royal Haru Confidant guide and choices

Maxing out the Persona 5 Royal Haru Confidant is one of the RPG’s tougher social challenges. Haru is the last permanent party member you recruit, and one of the highest stat requirements in the game blocks you from progressing past the Empress Confidant’s earlier stages. Make sure to plan ahead if you want to reap the benefits of cultivating your relationship with Haru – namely, the opportunity to plant seeds that sprout into restorative vegetables - and bring Haru gifts to speed the process up.

If you unlock Persona 5 Royal’s true ending, you get an extra month to work on Haru’s Confidant, so it’s worth getting to know Maruki, Akechi, and Kasumi Yoshizawa earlier in the year.

As with all Confidants in Persona 5 Royal, you can, and should, boost your relationship with Haru faster if you include a Persona of the matching Arcana – Empress, for Haru – during rank up events. This guide uses point values for answers with a matching Persona in your roster, so adjust the point value down by 1 if you don’t have one on hand. Haru’s Confidant unlocks fairly late in the game, so we recommend always having an Empress Persona on hand every time - especially if you want to romance Haru.

Persona 5 Royal has quite a few low-level Empress Personas you can fuse just for Haru’s Confidant. Queen’s Necklace is the cheapest, as it requires Obariyon and Arsene or Saki Mitama and Pixie. If you want a combat Persona, though, by the time you meet Haru, you’ll want to aim for Hariti and Dakini. Hariti starts at level 40 and requires Principality and Fuu-Ki or Tam Lin and Anzu. The level 50 Dakini is the better choice for Sae’s Palace and requires Byakko and Lachesis.

Persona 5 Royal Haru Confidant unlocks

Rank 1: Cultivation

You can grow vegetables in the school garden on Shujin Academy’s rooftop

Rank 3: Follow Up

Haru may perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s move fails to down an enemy

Rank 4: Celeb Talk

If negotiations with a group of Shadows fails, you may get a second chance to keep talking

Rank 5: Bumper Crop

Your veggie crops yield more produce

Rank 6: Harisen Recovery

Chance to instantly recover from a status ailment

Rank 7: Soil Improvement

Your vegetables grow faster

Rank 8: Endure

Haru may survive a fatal attack with 1 HP remaining

Rank 9: Protect

Haru may protect Joker from a fatal attack

Rank 10: Second Awakening

Haru’s Persona transforms

Persona 5 Royal Haru Confidant choices and availability

Haru’s Confidant unlocks after October 30, once you’ve cleared Okumura’s Palace and the deadline passes. The first rank happens automatically, but to start the second rank, Joker must have maxed out his proficiency stat.

A wide range of activities helps boost proficiency, including working at the Beef Bowl shop and playing billiards. You can also read Tidying the Heart to boost proficiency and watch the Guy McVer DVD set on the TV in your room. If you purchase the retro video game console from Akihabara, you can play Golfer Sarutahiko to gain proficiency points.

On a more practical level, you also earn proficiency points every time you craft infiltration tools, so don’t neglect the work desk in your room.

After you reach Transcendant proficiency, you can find Haru on the academy’s roof during the day every weekday.

Haru Confidant rank 1

N/A

Haru Confidant rank 2 choices

...Coffee beans

Are you starting a farm?

Are you opening a cafe?

He even offered to assist me with asset management. I fear he has an ulterior motive though…

He sounds suspicious (+2)

...At least, it's possible

This is a complex issue

Haru Confidant rank 3 choices

I'm worried what the school might do if they found out about this

They won’t find out

It’ll be okay, I promise

So, um... what can I say to decline his offer...?

I don’t want to go out with you (+2)

Have, um... Have you ever experienced that?

Not yet

Haru Confidant rank 4 choices

You see, just a single cup of the Dark Ivory coffee here costs roughly six thousand yen

It must be a mistake

Well, shall we order? I'll be paying for your cup as well

I can’t let you do that

Apparently it's brewed using beans gathered from elephant dung

All choices give +3

Speaking of cats, do you think Mona-chan would be able to...?

Let’s ask him (+2)

Hey, um... what did you think of him?

I’m not really sure (+2)

Haru Confidant rank 5 choices

One side has to be deceiving me, correct? I'm honestly suspicious of everyone at this point…

Somebody’s telling the truth

Though now that I think about it...that may be my best chance to help the employees my father left behind…

There has to be another way (+2)

Would I have just resigned myself to the fate he had made for me...?

I don’t think so

Haru Confidant rank 6 choices

It says here that the type of roast you want should differ depending on how you want to drink your coffee.

That’s fascinating

Can you make some for me?

But that's where the real origin of our family business lies

I had no idea (+2)

I mean, Takakura-san seems to only be focused on profits... At this rate, we'll never lose our black image

That would be bad

Black like coffee?

He's going to get Okumura Foods as well as my entire inheritance... and I'm totally powerless against him…

Be strong, Haru

Haru Confidant rank 7 choices

In the end, I'm just not sure what to do…

What do you want to do?

But... I don't think you can truly gain the same joy from the low-cost chain Takakura-san is suggesting

All choices give +3

I'll make him see what I'm really thinking... and what's truly important to me

Both choices give +3

Haru Confidant rank 8 choices

The thing that will help me show Takakura-san how I really feel... is right here

The soil?

I wonder what Takakura-san will think when he tries it…

I’ll help him understand you

But if they want to fool people with a low-quality product instead of regaining their trust... I will proudly oppose them

You’re amazing, Haru

I’ll be cheering for you

Haru Confidant rank 9 choices

This is where you have to choose between pursuing a romantic relationship with Haru and remaining as friends.

W-Well... um…

I’m sure you’ll do great

Give it all you got, Haru

Thank you

You’re very welcome

You did amazing

Why do you think...?

He saw us as good friends (friends route)

I like you too Haru (lovers route)

Haru Confidant rank 10 choices - Lovers route

I think my presence angered some people at first, but in the end they all listened to my thoughts.

You’ve done great, Haru

It'll be a shop that people love, like Grandfather's... and like this place. What do you think?

I’m sure you’ll succeed

.....

I’m glad too

Just my teammate?

Haru Confidant rank 10 choices - Romance route

I think my presence angered some people at first, but in the end they all listened to my thoughts.

You’ve done great, Haru

It'll be a shop that people love, like Grandfather's... and like this place. What do you think?

I’m sure you’ll succeed

If you need to up your proficiency in school as well, check out our Persona 5 Royal classroom answers guide to help ace every test and pop quiz.