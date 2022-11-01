Persona 5 Royal Futaba Confidant guide and choices

The Persona 5 Royal Futaba Confidant offers some of the most useful extra abilities in the game, so even if you aren’t keen on helping Futaba grow as a person, it’s in your best interest to spend time with her anyway – and give Futaba the gifts she likes to help deepen that relationship faster.

The Futaba Confidant has one of the steepest stat barriers early in the relationship, so make sure to spend some time leveling up before meeting the computer genius. That said, there are no hard stops for when you have to reach certain ranks in Futaba’s Confidant, since hers isn’t required to get the true ending.

As with all Confidants in Persona 5 Royal, you can, and should, boost your relationship with Futaba faster if you include a Persona of the matching Arcana during rank up events, which, for Futaba, is the Hermit Arcana. This guide uses point values for answers with a matching Persona in your roster, so adjust the point value down by 1 if you don’t have one on hand.

By the time you meet Futaba, your level should be high enough to let you recruit a decent variety of Hermit Personas. Bicorn is a low-level, low-fuss option you can make with Jack o’ Lantern and Mandrake. Sudama is another efficient option, one you can get from fusing Nekomata with Mokoi.

However, if you want something a bit more useful to keep in your party, Arahabaki is a strong choice to aim for. You can obtain this one from fusing Naga with Regent as long as your level is 35 or higher.

Futaba Confidant unlocks

Rank 1: Moral Support

Futaba may cast a party-wide healing spell

Rank 2: Mementos Scan

Futaba may fill out the floor’s entire map when you enter

Rank 4: Position Hack

Chance to start an battle with a Hold Up

Rank 6: Active Support

Moral Support may grant the Charge effect or restore SP as well

Rank 7: Treasure Reboot

Items discovered through searching the environment may reappear

Rank 9: Emergency Shift

May be allowed to swap the party with backup members if two or more allies are down

Rank 10: Final Guard

Futaba may block a fatal attack for any active party member. Her Persona will also transform at rank 10.

Persona 5 Royal Futaba Confidant choices and availability

Futaba’s Confidant only unlocks after you clear her Palace and the deadline passes, so you won’t be able to establish a relationship with her until late August. From then on, you can find her outside Cafe Leblanc on Wednesday, Thursday, and both weekend days.

You need kindness at level four to start rank two of Futaba’s Confidant, unlike Ryuji's Confidant and Ann's Confidant, both of which have more lenient requirements. The requirement is fairly steep, especially as it comes roughly halfway through the game. Make sure to take care of your plant and read books like Zorro and The Illusory Popess to boost that stat.

Futaba Confidant rank 1

No choice matters.

Futaba Confidant rank 2 choices

But online classes are better for studying! I wouldn't even have to leave the house

That’s a great idea (+2)

Do you think I'll be able to?

If we work together

Do you think it'd make Sojiro happy?

I bet it will (+2)

Futaba Confidant rank 3 choices

I... I, I, I…

I was about to come find you

But then I thought about you while I was wandering around the store, and bam

Good to see you again

But at this pace, I'll clear it in no time...! Right?

We’ll both do our best (+2)

Futaba Confidant rank 4 choices

Can I use a Goho-M instead...?

Let’s do this together

I guess dwelling on the past is just a bad habit of mine, huh...?

I think it’s cute

I still think I'd run out of MP way too fast. The real world is a scary place..

I’ll help you anytime

Futaba Confidant rank 5 choices

Maybe my luck stat's really high

I think you’re right

Mishima... Are you an NPC!?

He’s the protagonist

I'm a completely different person now! No more getting scared of the police! C'mon, tell me I'm cool

You did great

Futaba Confidant rank 6 choices

But one day, she said something to me: 'Good morning.' She started saying it every day from then on.

That must have been a shock

I felt terrible, but she just kept yelling at me for reading it

You didn’t know any better (+2)

I know I promised myself that I'd do this... but when I remember how angry Kana-chan got, I get so scared..

Are you running away again? (+2)

Futaba Confidant rank 7 choices

Apparently, they're still having her model in strange clothes. They're even selling the pictures now

What horrible parents

We have to put a stop to this (both give +2)

Please, help me save her!

I’ll do it for you

We’ll show them the truth (both give +3)

Futaba Confidant rank 8 choices

Rank eight only unlocks after you complete the Daughter’s a Meal Ticket Mementos quest. This quest becomes available at the end of rank seven.

Long story short... we made up! I finally apologized to her

That’s incredible

I’m glad to hear that (both give +3)

It's all because of you that I could do it!

You worked really hard too

And now I'm getting along with Kana-chan... I'm so glad I cleared that goal.

Congrats

Want more pats? (both give +2)

Futaba Confidant rank 9 choices and Futaba romance

This rank is where you need to decide whether you want to pursue a romantic relationship with Futaba or remain close friends.

I'm gonna go back

You’ve really matured

Then even when we're apart, I can't stop thinking about you

Are you okay Futaba?

Why?

Because I love you (lovers route)

Because we’re teammates (friends route)

Futaba Confidant rank 10 choices (Lovers route)

The first three choices don’t matter

I just hope I can change little by little...like everyone else does

All choices give +3

Even Kana-chan's trying to step out into the world

You can’t lose to her

That way... we'll never be apart if I don't want to be

I want that too

Futaba Confidant rank 10 choices (Friends route)

I just hope I can change little by little... like everyone else does

All choices give +3

Even Kana-chan's trying to step out into the world

You can’t lose to her

Friends and romance only get you so far in the life of a supernatural teenager.