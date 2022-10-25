Persona 5 Royal Ryuji Confidant guide and choices

Boosting the Ryuji Confidant in Persona 5 Royal goes beyond just learning more about the school rebel. It unlocks a range of abilities for your vulgar companion and even a handy exploration ability that makes exploring Mementos much easier. Unlike other Confidants, such as Ann's Confidant, you don’t need to meet any stat requirements to progress with Ryuji, making this one of the easier relationships to max out.

To shorten the time between ranking up Ryuji’s Confidant level, make sure to give him the best gifts – most of which won’t even cost that much of your hard-earned yen. Unlike most other

As with all Confidants in Persona 5 Royal, you earn more relationship points if you show up to each event with a Persona of a matching Arcana, and for Ryuji, that Arcana is Chariot. Agatha and Slime are two easy-to-find spirits in the early game, and Ara Mitama is a useful mid-game option since it shows up in so many fusion recipes anyway.

This guide uses point values for answers with a matching Persona in your roster, so adjust the point value down by 1 if you don’t have one on hand.

Chariot Confidant abilities

Rank 1: N/A

Rank 2: Punk Talk

If you fail negotiations with a Shadow, you may be able to try again

Rank 3: Follow Up

Ryuji may perform a follow-up attack if Joker fails to defeat an enemy

Rank 4: Stealth Dash

Shadows are less likely to notice you while dashing in Mementos

Rank 5: N/A

Rank 6: Harisen Recovery

May cure status ailments

Rank 7 Insta-Kill

You may instantly defeat a weaker Shadow

Rank 8: Endure

Ryuji may survive a fatal attack with 1 HP left

Rank 9: Protect

Ryuji may save Joker from a fatal attack

Rank 10: Second Awakening

Ryuji’s Persona transforms

Ryuji Confidant choices and availability

Ryuji is available every day of the week during the day, but never at night. On rainy days, however, Ryuji is available during the day and at night. You can usually find him in or around the school during the week and at the arcade on weekends.

We’re focusing on the best choices you can make and, again, assume you will have a matching Chariot Persona to get those extra points.

Ryuji rank 1

N/A

Ryuji rank 2 choices

Plus, maybe then I'll be able to help out a little more.

“I’m counting on you”

“You seem pretty excited”

If my time dropped even a little, he'd cuss me out. Then on top of that, he brought up my parents…

N/A

.....

Either choice gives you +2

Ugh... I should've kept up my running

All choices give you +2

Ryuji rank 3 choices

...

Let’s not fight (+2)

That don't got anything to do with this…

Calm down Ryuji

I get pissed off so damn easily. I really gotta work on that.

I can’t exactly blame you

Ryuji rank 4 choices

But for some reason it don't look like he's gettin' along with the others

Are you worried about him? (+2)

It's good they're keepin' their heads low now though. I don't want 'em endin' up like me

But you’re doing great

I know how you feel

Ryuji rank 5 choices (unlocks in mid-May)

Oh yeah! You bring your stuff?

Protein powder?

...Good for them. (Both choices give +2)

You seem conflicted

Do you want to rejoin?

But I'm still worried 'bout their advisor, Yamauchi. He's basically like a mini Kamoshida

So he’s an asshole?

But I mean, if anything happens, I know you got my back. So I ain't too worried!

Don’t worry, I gotcha.

Ryuji rank 6 choices

You got any ideas?

We can train at my place

Huh? That's a load of bull!

Both choices give +3

You get what I'm tryin' to say, yeah?

Absolutely

More or less

The next two dialogue branches give zero points regardless of what you choose.

And Nakaoka can get weirdly stubborn sometimes. He'll keep his mouth shut whether or not someone's punchin' him

So he should’ve punched back? (+2)

How to unlock Ryuji Confidant rank 7

You’re stuck at rank six until Ryuji texts you and asks about going on a stakeout. This may happen on a few specific dates each month.

May 25

June 22

August 12

September 21

October 2

November 2, 4, and 11

December 2 and 7

Ryuji’s Confidant isn’t required to reach the game’s true ending. You could leave this until later, but if you use Ryuji in combat frequently, you want to max his Confidant out as soon as possible to unlock his Persona’s second form, so don't leave this waiting for too long.

Ryuji rank 7 choices

If we don't do something quick, Yamauchi's gonna get rid of Takeishi too... God dammit!

Let’s talk to Takeishi

I know that ain't the coolest thing to say, but it's how I feel.

I think it’s cool, Ryuji

Besides... I doubt those guys are gonna listen to anything I say…

Never know until you try (+2)

Ryuji rank 8 choices

The first choices all give zero points.

You saw that, right? That was some serious violence!

Both choices give +3

...Thanks.

All I did was watch

It's kinda like I was doin' a sprint... and you were runnin' next to me.

You weren’t cool though

Seein' them havin' a real heart-to-heart talk... They got a good team

So, case closed?

Ryuji rank 9 choices

Looks like they're finally walkin' their own path.

Are you satisfied now?

Oh, and uh... they asked me to come back to the team.

Don’t do it

Wherever you decide to be, that's where you belong.

Both choices give +3

...I'm just glad I found it.

I agree (+2)

They're apparently keepin' Yamauchi as their advisor for now, but it's cool. Sounds like they got him under control

Congratulations

Better watch out for them (both give +2)

Ryuji rank 10 choices

I think they might even go far in the meet

Both choices give +3

The next options don’t matter.

