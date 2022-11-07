Persona 5 Royal Shinya Confidant guide and choices

The Persona 5 Royal Shinya Confidant unlocks a selection of handy gun abilities that makes Palaces much easier, but you don't have much time to work on it. Shinya's Confidant opens up late in the game, so unless you aim for the true ending, you only hav a few months to work on it. Make sure to give Shinya his favorite gifts to help decrease the time it tanks to reach a new Confidant rank, most of which are suitable for the budget of a humble supernatural high schooler such as yourself.

Unlike most of the Phantom Thieves' Confidants, such as Haru and Akechi, you don't need to meet any stat requirements to deepend your relationship with Shinya.

As with all Confidants in Persona 5 Royal, you can, and should, boost your relationship with Shinya faster if you include a Persona of the matching Arcana during rank up events. For Shinya, that’s the Tower Arcana. This guide uses point values for answers with a matching Persona in your roster, so adjust the point value down by 1 if you don’t have one on hand. Shinya’s Confidant unlocks fairly late in the game, so we recommend always having a Tower Persona on hand so you can get his Confidant’s perks faster.

If you have Royal’s DLC, you can get a Tower Persona without even trying – Magatsu Izanagi. For everyone else, Belphegor is the first one you can obtain once you hit level 37, and it uses some common ingredients. Pixie and Kushi Mitama or Arsene and Hua Po are two low-cost ways to obtain Belphegor. At higher levels, you may want Red Rider, which you can get by fusing Belphegor with with the Stone of Scone or Koh-i-noor.

Shinya Confidant unlocks

Rank 1: Down Shot

Lets you knock one enemy down with a special gunshot once per Palace infiltration

Rank 2: Bullet Hail

May trigger a gun-based all-out attack if you ambush an enemy

Rank 3: Warning Shot

May intimidate Shadows during negotiation and make recruiting them easier

Rank 5: Laced Bullets

Gunshots may inflict ailments

Rank 6: Cheap Shot

Lets you use Down Shot three times per Palace infiltration

Rank 8: Electric Slug

Bullet Hail deals more damage

Rank 10: Joker’s gun attacks will ignore enemy gun resistances

Persona 5 Royal Shinya Confidant choices and availability

Shinya’s Confidant unlocks after September 4, but you need to complete a quest first. Mishima will text you a Mementos quest, Winners Don’t Use Cheats. Complete it up to the fight against the main Shadow, and the team realizes they can’t win. Visit the arcade in Akihabara and speak with Shinya, then speak with Futaba. After you take her message back to Shinya, you can complete the Mementos quest and start Shinya’s Confidant.

Shinya is available at the arcade during the day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Shinya Confidant rank 1 choices

Hey, we should exchange IDs. It's not like I'm here every day, so…

Call me when it’s game time (+2)

Shinya Confidant rank 2 choices

Thanks to you taking so long to figure it out…

Don’t compare me to you

*sigh*

What a rude employee (+2)

I believe in the Phantom Thieves and their strength

So do I

I’ll let them know

Everyone sucks at first, but you can get good if you do it every day!

I’ll work very hard

So then I can beat you? (Both give +2)

Shinya Confidant rank 3 choices

That's why I gotta get stronger!

That’s the spirit (+2)

Maybe we can go eat something again while we're at it?

Sure (+2)

Shinya Confidant rank 4 choices

You cheated, didn't you!?

Yeah, you tell him! (+2)

You've gotta be kidding me…

Get your revenge (+2)

Shinya Confidant rank 5 choices

I mean, I couldn't do anything to him... There's just no way

It was pretty weird

He must’ve rigged it

I’m definitely gonna demolish him!

I’m sure you can do it (+2)

The strategy I used last time didn't work…

You need a new strategy

I gotta think of a new strategy by the next time I challenge him!

I’ll be cheering you on

Think you can take him? (Both give +2)

Shinya Confidant rank 6 choices

I won't do it again... I don't wanna be a bad guy

I believe in you

Um... do you... hate me now?

Not at all

Are you sure you aren't gonna hate me?

Of course I won’t (+2)

Shinya Confidant rank 7 choices

No choice matters

Shinya Confidant rank 8 choices

So she IS bad after all…

Is that what you think?

No she’s not (Both give +2)

Do you think they’ll actually be able to change her heart?

Believe in them

That's why I wanna help the Phantom Thieves. I wanna stop my mom

Both give +3

Shinya Confidant rank 9 choices

Rank nine only unlocks after you complete the Mementos quest A Mother’s Aggression, which becomes available at the end of rank eight.

She broke down crying and told me that she'll be a better mother from now on…

I’m glad to hear that

Am I weird... for feeling happy about losing? I mean, all I cared about before was winning

No that makes sense

It means you’ve matured

I wonder why he's cheating…

He wants to win at all costs (+2)

I'm so glad she's back to her old self! I'm so thankful for the Phantom Thieves!

All three give +2

Shinya Confidant rank 10 choices

I've got nothing left to teach you. You're an elite player now

Thanks to my teacher

I'm so happy right now

You made new friends

