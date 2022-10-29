Persona 5 Royal true ending requirements explained

Reaching the Persona 5 Royal true ending means making the right choices at the right time, planning your activities carefully, and meeting some strict deadlines. It takes a bit of effort, but the reward is more than just seeing some new ending scenes.

You get a third semester, including a new Palace, more time with your friends, and some tough final boss fights.

You also get the chance to divert your course and earn two other not-very-good endings, so if you want to see them all, make sure to keep multiple save files.

Are there multiple Persona 5 Royal endings?

Yes, Persona 5 Royal has several endings. One is the original ending that takes place in December if you agree to Igor’s offer, and this one prevents you from accessing Royal’s third semester.

The third semester has three endings: a bad ending, a good-ish ending, and the true ending.

Persona 5 Royal true ending requirements

To get the true ending in Persona 5 Royal, you need to start early. The three main requirements to meet are:

Reaching Faith Confidant rank 5 before the end of the year

Reaching Maruki Confidant rank 9 before mid-November

Clearing Akechi Confidant rank 8 before November 17 and remaining loyal to your friends during rank 7

During Shido’s Palace in December, you also need to tell Akechi “I want to keep our promise.” This isn’t required to unlock the third semester, but you won’t see Akechi’s story play out in full if you don’t choose this response.

Congratulations! You’ve made it to January and get a new round of classroom answers and a new Palace for your trouble, along with a second transformation for everyone's Personas.

If you fail to meet the Palace deadline of February 2, you get the new bad ending.

January 9 choices

The new antagonist will ask Joker a few questions on January 9 after a narrative event unfolds.

For the sake of Yoshizawa-san, and the rest of your friends... I ask you to give me your answer

I can’t accept this reality – true ending I’ll accept this reality – bad ending

February 2 choices

The antagonist raises the subject again in February after clearing their Palace. Refuse their offers each time, and you’re good to go.