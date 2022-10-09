Persona 5 Royal is getting a co-operative card game next year

While it's not a new video game announcement, Atlus has announced that Persona 5 Royal is getting a card game adaptation.

The new card game based on Persona 5 Royal very specifically is being designed by Emerson Matsuuchi, and is being published by Pandasauras Games, announced on the publisher's site. According to Matsuuchi, "Players will take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game," though other than that no other details were provided on what the game will actually be like.

Nathan McNair, co-owner of Pandasaura Games, also said, As a diehard fan of Persona 5 Royal – I cannot wait to bring the Palaces, Velvet Room and world of Persona 5 Royal onto tabletops everywhere in 2023." The game is apparently targeting a Q4 2023 release, which is anywhere between October and December, though oddly an image on the site does specify an October 21 release date, so it could be then, it could be later.

It's all good news for Persona fans at the moment (apart from, once again, there not being a proper sequel in sight), as Atlus recently announced the release date of the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. Persona 3 Portable will be coming to PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 19, with Persona 4 Golden coming to consoles the same day, having already received a PC release.

Persona 5 Royal is also going to be available on Game Pass later this month, with 3 and 4 joining the service when they arrive on console this January.

Atlus has been celebrating the series' 25th anniversary this year, so fans have been wondering if a Persona 6 announcement was on the way, but so far the company hasn't had anything to show off, even when there have been some good opportunities to do so.