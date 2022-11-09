Persona 5 Royal Strength Confidant fusion guide

Spending time on the Persona 5 Royal Strength Confidant is your ticket to some powerful new Personas and methods to buff your party. Caroline and Justine set you with several fusion tasks for each rank, some of which require you to reach a certain level before you can complete them.

For your trouble, though, you learn new fusion techniques and can even impart new resistances on your existing Personas.

The Strength Confidant is unlike most other Confidants that you have to spend time to rank up in that you can’t further it along in any other way. Caroline and Justine won’t accept gifts, and while taking the twins on outings rewards you with skill cards – some of which you can use to complete their Confidant requirements – completing the fusion requests is the only way to advance their Confidant.

Persona 5 Royal Strength Confidant unlocks

Rank 1: Group Guillotine

Lets you fuse three Personas

Rank 3: Lockdown

You can leave a Persona in the twins’ prison, where it will eventually learn a new resistance

Rank 5: Special Treatment

For a fee, you can fuse Personas of a level higher than your own

Rank 8: Guillotine Booster

Increases the number of fusion options in triple fusions

Rank 10: VIP Treatment

Lowers the cost of Special Treatment fusions

Persona 5 Royal Strength Confidant guide

The twins are always available in the Velvet Room, and a new fusion challenge unlocks once you finish the previous one. That said, until you reach rank five – and unless you have a lot of spare yen – don’t expect to finish this Confidant right away. Some of the later ranks require high-level Personas.

Strength Confidant rank 1 – Jack Frost with Mabufu

Jack Frost learns this skill at level 12. If you have Morgana’s Confidant leveled up a few ranks, you can likely just fuse a Berith and Silky and automatically start with Jack Frost at level 12 thanks to the experience boost.

Strength Confidant rank 2 – Ame-no-Uzume with Frei

There’s no shortage of ways you can get Ame-no-Uzume, but to get one with Frei, you need to fuse Suzaku with Berith. Suzaku learns Frei as a default skill, and you can obtain one by fusing Agathion with Kushi Mitama or Hua Po with Berith.

Berith is fairly common, but if you can’t find one, fuse Silky with Agathion or Kelpie with Mandrake.

Alternatively, if you have a Frei skill card, just fuse Ame-no-Uzume with whatever compatible ingredients you have at hand, and use the card.

Strength Confidant rank 3 – Flauros with Tarukaja

You need to use a three-way fusion for this task. Fuse Orobas, Eligor, and Berith to get Flauros, and make sure to choose Tarukaja as one of the inherited skills.

Strength Confidant rank 4 – Phoenix with Counter

Completing this task gives you a handy Faith Persona to help earn more points in Kasumi’s Confidant.

To get Phoenix with the right skill, you need to do a bit of legwork first. Recruit a Yaksini from Kaneshiro’s Palace or fuse one from Jack o’ Lantern and Hua Po or Hua Po and Cait Sith. Yaksini learns Counter automatically. Fuse Yaksini with Kelpie to get Phoenix, and then choose Counter as one of its inherited skills.

Strength Confidant rank 5 – Setanta with Rakukaja

Fuse Lamia and Silky to get Setanta, and pick Rakukaja as an inherited skill from Lamia to finish this quest. You can recruit Lamia from Futaba’s Palace or obtain it by fusing Sui-Ki and Suzaku or Oni and Nigi Mitama. The catch is that you have to be level 26 or higher to obtain Lamia, so if you sped through the first few ranks, this one might have to wait.

Strength Confidant rank 6 – Neko Shogun with Dekaja

Neko Shogun comes from another three-way fusion, but you need to do some prep work first for this one as well. You can only get Neko Shogun by fusing Anzu with Kodama and Sudama. Dekaja comes from Anzu, who learns it at level 28. You can recruit Anzu from Futaba’s Palace as well, but their default level is 25.

The faster choice is raising Sojiro’s Confidant as much as you can, then fusing Anzu by using Matador and Black Ooze or Nekomata with your old Flauros. The experience boost should push Anzu to level 28 or fairly close.

Strength Confidant rank 7 – Lachesis with Tetraja

This next request is a bit more complicated, but if you focus on your Fortune Confidant with Chihaya, meeting the requirements is a bit easier. Clotho learns Tetraja at level 28, but starts life at level 27. A few ranks of the Fortune Confidant should give you enough of an experience boost to where you can fuse Pixie and Silky to get Clotho and hit level 28 immediately.

Then just fuse Clotho with Regent, if you have one, or Orlov, if you don’t, and pass Tetraja on to Lachesis.

An alternative is fusing Principality, who learns Tetraja, with Succubus to get Lilim, and fuse Lilim with Take-Minataka to get Lachesis. Register your Lilim in the codex before fusion, as you’ll need her again for the next rank.

Strength Confidant rank 8 – Hecatoncheires with Masukunda

The easiest way to tackle this one is getting Lilim to level 34, letting her learn Masukunda, and then fusing Lilim with Daisojou or Anzu.

Strength Confidant rank 9 – Bugs with Samarecarm

Bugs only becomes available as an advanced fusion after you clear The Lovesick Cyberstalking Girl Mementos quest. Mishima texts you about this quest in July, and after you defeat the boss, you need to find Mogami in the hallway near your classroom to fully complete the quest.

You need Hariti, Pisaca, and Pixie for this fusion. Hariti must be level 41 to learn Samarecarm, and since they start out at level 40, it shouldn’t take too long to learn – especially if you’ve started on Haru’s Confidant.

To get Hariti, fuse Principality and Neko Shogun, Principality anf Fuu-ki, or Anzu and Tam Lin. Pixie is likely already in your compendium. You can find Pisaca in the Path of Akzeriyyuth in Mementos or fuse Orobas and Sandman or Rakshasha and High Pixie.

Strength Confidant rank 10 – Seth with High Counter

The final challenge is a doozy, but you can take a detour in Mementos to make it easier. Finish the Killer Who Cleans Up Trash Mementos quest, available in mid-October, and you get a High Counter skill card. Hold on to that.

Now you need Horus, Thoth, Isis, and Anubis.

Horus: Baron and Lachesis or Yurlungur and Regent

Isis: Jack Frost and Kodama or Sudama and Incibus.

Thoth: Principality and Nigi Mitama or Lamia and Isis.

Anubis: Angel and Pixie or Angel and Saki Mitama

Fuse them all to get Seth, and use your skill card to teach him High Counter

