Persona 5 Royal Sojiro Confidant guide and choices

Investing time into the Persona 5 Royal Sojiro Confidant is about more than just making a nice cup of coffee. The skills you unlock while deepening your relationship with Sojiro are vital for keeping Joker and the rest of the party fighting fit during the long slog through some of the RPG’s more difficult Palaces.

Sojiro’s Confidant is one of the earliest you can unlock outside the core group of the Phantom Thieves, though there are more stumbling blocks than usual on the road to maxing it out. You need to boost Joker’s kindness and handle a few other situations in Mementos along the way. Make sure to give Sojiro gifts that he likes to speed up the process as well.

As with all Confidants in Persona 5 Royal, you can boost your relationship with Sojiro faster if you include a Persona of the matching Arcana during rank up events – Hierophant, in his case. This guide uses point values for answers with a matching Persona in your roster, so adjust the point value down by 1 if you don’t have one on hand. Most of Sojiro’s choices only give +1 without a Hierophant Persona, so if you want to get through the ranks quickly, it’s more important than usual to have a matching Persona.

Berith is one of the easiest Hierophant Personas to acquire early in the game. You can fuse it with Personas recruited from Kamoshida’s Palace – Incubus and Jack o’ Lantern. Orobas is the next Hierophant Persona. Once you reach level 17, you can fuse Silky and Onmoraki to obtain it.

Sojiro Confidant unlocks

Rank 1: N/A

Rank 2: Coffee Basics

Joker can make coffee at the cafe that restores SP to one ally (making coffee takes time)

Rank 3: N/A

Rank 4: Leblanc Curry

Joker can make curry at the cafe that restores some SP to all allies (making curry takes time)

Rank 5: N/A

Rank 6: Coffee Mastery

Joker can make coffee that restores a substantial amount of SP to one ally

Rank 7: N/A

Rank 8: N/A

Rank 9: Curry Tips

Joker can make curry that restores a substantial amount of SP to the party

Rank 10: Curry Mastery

Joker can make curry that restores a large amount of SP to the party

Sojiro Confidant choices and availability

Sojiro is available at night on every day of the week except Tuesday and is available day and night on rainy days. You’ll find him behind the counter at Cafe Leblanc. However, the Sojiro Confidant is locked at rank 4 until the deadline for Futaba’s Palace passes on August 21. Even if you complete the Palace early, you still have to wait for the actual deadline to pass before you can continue with his Confidant.

Sojiro Confidant rank 1

No choice matters until the end.

Just keep doing what you can. And don't cause any trouble, right?

Got it

Sojiro Confidant rank 2 choices

You know what I'm talking about, right?

Making coffee (+2)

Ugh... I don't know where he caught wind of this place

That guy seemed suspicious (+2)

Besides, ladies love a guy who knows his coffee. This isn't such a bad deal for you

I want the ladies to love me (+2)

Seems like you’re a quick study, so I hope you've got the hang of it

Got it (+2)

Sojiro Confidant rank 3 choices

Are you listening to me? What grind are you supposed to use?

Medium fine (+2)

Sorry, something just came up. We can keep going with the lessons some other time

Is it trouble? (+2)

But don't worry, I'll put you to work. We’ve got lots of time on our hands.

I’m ready to work

Thanks in advance (both give +2)

Sojiro Confidant rank 4 choices

That's because the acidity and the bean flavor profile all depend on the bean ratio. Pretty deep, huh?

Tell me more

It looks like Sojiro's in trouble. What should I do...?

Call Sojiro’s phone

Just let him do his thing, and get on with the job. Got it?

Understood (+2)

Sojiro Confidant rank 5 choices

Again, rank 5 is locked until after August 21, when the deadline for Futaba’s Palace passes.

And what about you?

I think I’m addicted!

I thought my pick-up lines were the best in town, but not a single one worked on her... Heh…

She wasn’t normal, huh

That's why when I took her in, I vowed to keep this recipe alive until she could eat it again.

It really paid off in the end (+2)

...It's only a problem when she asks for it three times a day

She needs a balanced diet (+2)

Sojiro Confidant rank 6 choices

By the way, what are your thoughts on So-chan's life of solitude?

To each his own (+2)

Doesn't quite seem to be the best environment for Futaba, now does it?

Shut your mouth

I don't even know how he managed to find me here... Maybe paying him was a mistake

Saving Futaba was no mistake

Futaba's fast asleep... Didn't mean to get you tangled up in all this mess

If I can help somehow (+2)

Sojiro Confidant rank 7 choices

To unlock the rank 7 event, you first need to max out Joker’s kindness. Feed your plant and clean the cafe to boost Joker’s kindness quickly.

At the end of the day, the coffee and the curry people love so much are both just... excuses

You might be right (+2)

The next two choices don’t matter

And that's only because you helped us connect, so... thanks for that

Feel like a real dad now? (+2)

Sojiro Confidant rank 8 choices

How about you? Anything you'd wanna add to the menu?

Something with curry?

God damn... What a pain in the ass. Don't you have enough problems already?

I was just protecting Futaba

The Mementos quest “Money-Grubbing Uncle” unlocks after this. Rank 9 only becomes available after you complete this quest.

Sojiro Confidant rank 9 choices

How is it... living with Sakura-san? Please, you can speak honestly

It’s great

...Sojiro?

Congrats

You have a great daughter (both give +3)

God, I'm a joke. Getting all sentimental like this? At my age?

All give +2

Sojiro Confidant rank 10 choices

There’s only one choice to make in the rank 10 event, and either choice gets you +3.

Kindness will only get you so far in your Tokyo life, and you'll need to brush up on your smarts if you want to pass your classes with flying colors - or just check out our Persona 5 Royal classroom answers guide.