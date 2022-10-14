The best Genshin Impact Albedo teams depend on who you want to use. Albedo may be an elemental sub-DPS, but he’s also a flexible support character, and with Geo as his element, you have less to think about when it comes to elemental matchups.

Unlike some Geo characters, Albedo is blessed with several useful features. He’s a reliable source of Geo damage, which means he can create shields almost without stop, and he can buff the party’s elemental mastery by a significant amount.

That makes him a strong match for characters such as Cyno and Kazuha, but it also means he can make even F2P teams shine.

What is the best Genshin Impact Albedo team?

Like most support characters, Albedo can fit easily into nearly any team as a shield generator or supplemental elemental mastery character. With the addition of Arataki Itto and Gorou to the roster of Geo characters, Albedo also has a home on a popular meta team that buffs the party’s defense – and Itto’s attack – substantially, albeit his role here is a passive one.

For any other team, Alebdo gets a bit more action. Use his skill to cause Geo damage and create shields, then fire off his burst whenever possible to buff the party’s mastery.

Albedo Geo team

Albedo

Itto

Gorou

Healer of your choice

Gorou’s skill increases Geo damage and the party’s defense when you have three Geo characters present. Albedo benefits from this buff, but the main point is powering up Itto, whose attack scales with his defense. Use Albedo when Itto is on cooldown, and make sure to swap your non-Geo character in to spread other elements around that Albedo can use to trigger Crystalize.

Kokomi is a popular choice in these teams, though a 4-star healer or more common 5-star would work just as effectively. Kuki Shinobu, Barbara, or even Qiqi are some solid choices, since all can spread their element and heal a significant amount of health.

Sayu is the only healer you would want to avoid, since Anemo doesn’t react with Geo.

The Geo team may be straightforward, but with Itto’s high damage potential, it’s also highly effective and avoids the risk of mismatched elemental types, since nothing is strong against Geo.

Albedo reaction team

Albedo

Cyno

Collei

Sucrose (or any Anemo character)

With Cyno’s energy full, use his skill, then switch to Sucrose and use her skill to trigger Swirl and reduce enemy resistance to Electro. She can also provide an elemental mastery buff, but the timing is a bit tricky with getting it to stick long enough.

Use Albedo’s burst to raise mastery further, then switch to Collei. Use her skill, then switch back to Cyno and use his burst to shred enemies with his Electro normal attacks.

You could swap Sucrose for another Dendro character, such as the Dendro Traveler, or for a Hydro character to trigger Bloom as well.

Or do pretty much whatever you want. This team is just a sample of how you could incorporate Albedo’s mastery buff into your rotation, and it would work similarly with freeze or vaporize teams. You could use Fischl and Ayaka, for example, or Xingqiu and Rosaria and still have Albedo play a vital role as defender and reaction buff.

An anemo character with a full set of Viridescent Venerer is a wise idea to help lower enemy resistances to your main element, though you could also just swap that for a secondary element to expand your combat capabilities as well.

Albedo F2P team

Albedo

Dendro Traveler

Lisa

Collei

Albedo would fit in a couple of distinct F2P parties. The above setup prioritizes Quicken and benefits from Dendro Resonance’s buff to elemental mastery. After using Albedo’s burst, use the Traveler’s burst and Lisa’s burst, and then swap to Collei to use her skill.

The Dendro swirl effect she generates means you can just run up to enemies and cause multiple counts of Dendro and Quicken damage, or you can swap back to Lisa and use her normal attacks near foes.

Another setup is:

Albedo

Xiangling

Kaeya

Barbara

This team is another burst-oriented one, save for Barbara who makes good use of her skill. Use Albedo’s burst first, then switch to Kaeya and Xiangling and use theirs. Run into enemies to cause melt. If you’re waiting for one to cool down, you can use Barbara’s skill and help trigger fereze or vaporize instead.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.