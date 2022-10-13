The best Genshin Impact Albedo build, weapons, artifacts, and Albedo F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Albedo build is similar in Genshin Impact 3.1 compared to the last time the Geo alchemist made an appearance. His role as a strong support character hasn’t changed either, one whose short cooldown timers and peerless shield-making ability makes up for low attack.

Albedo may not have complex talents, but one difference in his latest rerun is the important role elemental mastery plays now. One of Albedo’s passive talents makes him a strong fit for Dendro teams in need of an extra boost or even teams with Cyno as their main DPS.

Whether it’s enough to warrant wishing for Albedo on your team depends on where you’re at in the game, though.

When is the Albedo banner release date?

The next Albedo banner runs from October 14 through November 2, when version 3.2 begins. The Albedo banner is part of another double wish event, running alongside the Nilou banner, and both feature Barbara, Xiangling, and Beidou.

Is Albedo a DPS character?

Sort of. Albedo works as a main DPS, but despite being a 5-star character, his attack and attack multipliers are fairly low. However, he shines in an elemental sub-DPS role, using his skill and burst to deal Geo damage, cause reactions, and, if you use him in a mixed party, create a constant supply of shields. Both abilities have short cooldown timers, and Albedo’s energy cost is one of the lowest in the game, so you can pull off his skill and burst with hardly any time in between each use.

Albedo’s skill, Solar Isotoma, creates a Geo field, and when enemies in the field take damage, it generates a Transient Blossom, which deals Geo damage in a medium-sized area. The blossoms’ damage scales off Albedo’s defense, and they also float, making it easy to use plunging attacks.

Zhongli users get an extra benefit from the Isotoma. It counts as a Geo construct and can extend the field of Zhongli's resonance effect.

Albedo's burst sparks a Geo explosion, and if an Isotoma is active on the field, it generates seven Fatal Blossoms that deal additional Geo damage.

If you pair Albedo with a Geo team, or at least with Gorou, you can get a significant defense boost that makes Albedo’s skill even more powerful.

Like most characters from Genshin Impact’s early days, Albedo’s setup is comparatively straightforward. He has no talents that push him toward a certain combat niche, but one of them, the Homuncular Nature passive talent, is more useful now that Dendro reactions are a thing.

This talent increases the party’s elemental mastery by 125 for 10 seconds after Albedo uses his burst, and with that ability’s short cooldown timer and low cost, you can almost guarantee that extra mastery boost as long as Albedo is in your party.

Should I pull for Albedo?

New players without a reliable Geo character should definitely consider trying for Albedo. Zhongli and Arataki Itto both featured in recent reruns, while Gorou and Ningguang have been absent for quite some time. Neither of those two 4-starrs has the same damage potential as Albedo anyway, and his fast fighting style makes him a solid fit for any team.

More experienced players may not have as much need for the alchemist, though. Yun Jin is a strong source of shields, while Itto deals more damage, and Zhongli is better for support. Still, Albedo would fit with any or all of those and others besides, even if he isn’t essential.

The question comes down to whether you need a strong Hydro applicator and plan on trying for Nahida in version 3.2. If the answer to both is yes, then Nilou might be a better choice, or neither, so you can save for the Dendro Archon.

What is the best Genshin Impact Albedo build?

Albedo’s main requirement is defense, and while you could build him to buff Geo damage, he has Geo as a secondary stat anyway. You can leave additional Geo damage to Artifact secondary stats.

Best Albedo weapon – Cinnabar Spindle or Freedom-Sworn Sword

Whether you’re a paying player or fully F2P, Cinnabar Spindle is Albedo’s best weapon, but the catch is that HoYoverse only made it available during the winter 2021 event. If you snagged it then, give it some attention and equip Albedo with it. Cinnabar Spindle is the only sword that increases the user’s defense, and the passive skill raises the wielder’s elemental skill damage by up to 60 percent of the character’s defense.

The Freedom-Sworn Sword is a strong choice if you weren’t around for the Spindle, though. This 5-star sword’s secondary stat raises elemental mastery, a good stat to focus on if you want Albedo to trigger Crystallize reactions, and the passive skill raises all damage outright, with a secondary effect that buffs normal and charged damage under the right conditions.

The Favonius Sword is an excellent 4-star option for Albedo, since it increases energy recharge and generates extra energy particlces.

Best Albedo Artifacts – Husk of Opulent Dreams

Husk of Opulent Dreams is an excellent fit for Albedo and his skill thanks to its hefty defense buff and the full set’s simultaneous Geo and extra defense increase.

2-piece effect: Raises defense by 30 percent

4-piece effect: Obtains the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains one stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, the character gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, each providing six percent defense and a six percent Geo damage bonus.

Husk of Opulent Dreams is out of reach for new players, though, since it comes from Inazuma. You can also aim for the Archaic Petra set from the Domain of Guyun in Liyue, though.

2-piece effect: Increases Geo damage by 15 percent

4-piece effect: Picking up a shard after causing Crystallize grants a 35 percent damage bonus for that element for 10 seconds.

What is the best Albedo F2P build?

Albedo’s F2P build also centers on Geo damage and the alchemist’s defense stat, with an added boost to elemental mastery thanks to a stalwart craftable sword.

Best Albedo F2P weapon – Iron Sting

Iron Sting’s secondary stat raises elemental mastery, and its passive skill boosts all elemental damage after the wielder uses an elemental skill. This setup is ideal for causing Crystallize reactions with Albedo’s skill, then using his burst, and swapping to an elemental DPS to maximize the benefits, especially if your Albedo has a full Archaic Petra set.

Best Albedo F2P Artifacts – Husk of Opulent Dreams

Boosting Albedo’s defense is still key to his build, so we recommend Husk of Opulent Dreams for F2P Albedo as well.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.