You will be well aware by now of all the different weapons available in Elden Ring, and that the amount of choice can be overwhelming. But fortunately, a few of The Lands Between’s best weapons stand out from the crowd. If you’re opting for a Faith build in this Elden Ring run, then you’ll want to get your hands on the Godskin Peeler.

One of the best Twinblades in the game, both for PvE and PvP, the Godskin Peeler is a force to be reckoned with, especially when Bleed is involved. To give you a helping hand tracking it down, here’s where to get the Godskin Peeler in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Godskin Peeler in Elden Ring

The Godskin Peeler is a drop from the Godskin Apostle boss who is found in Altus Plateau’s Windmill Village in Elden Ring.

First things first, you’ll need to have made your way to Altus Plateau via the Ruin-Strewn Precipice or the Grand Lift of Dectus, with the latter needing you to retrieve two halves of the Dectus Medallion beforehand.

The Godskin Apostle is found at the peak of Windmill Village. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once in Altus Plateau, you want to travel north past the Minor Erdtree, and then slightly northeast towards the Windmill Village. Fortunately, it’s hard to miss once you’re nearby as there are windmills all over the place, as well as plenty of strange dancers who won’t cause you too much trouble.

Head to the northernmost point of the Village where the Godskin Apostle will then spawn. This boss can be a bit of a pain given how versatile he is; he’s able to use his twinblade, Black Flame Incantations, and manipulate his own body to attack you. He can also use some unfun AoE attacks once he reaches half-health.

My recommendations with this boss are to keep your distance where you can, and only attack when there is ample opportunity to do so. Otherwise, he’ll poke, prod, and stab you repeatedly while within his range. A weapon like the Bloodhound’s Fang can do exceptionally well here (and everywhere, if we’re being honest), as its weapon skill, Bloodhound’s Finesse, will automatically create distance between you and the foe after a slash attack.

Additionally, don’t neglect the fact you can use your Spirit Ashes to take aggro for you, and that the Godskin Apostle is susceptible to Bleed. A Spirit Ash such as Bloodhound Knight Floh or Black Knife Tiche will work well here, if you have them.

Once the Godskin Apostle has been felled, you’ll receive the Scouring Black Flame Incantation, as well as the Godskin Peeler Twinblade. You’ll also be able to grab a new Site of Grace at the peak of Windmill Village.

The Godskin Peeler requires just 22 Dexterity and 17 Strength to use, and will need standard Smithing Stones to upgrade. Its scaling will depend on what affinity it has; at +25 with Standard or Blood affinity, the weapon has a B scaling with Dexterity. It’s up to you how you use the weapon, but if you can afford to also pump points into Arcane, then it’s definitely worth considering a Bleed infusion.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other Faith weapons worth using, such as the Winged Scythe and Godslayer’s Greatsword. If you fancy dishing out some Holy damage for a change, too, there’s also the Legendary Armanent - the Golden Order Greatsword - to seek out.