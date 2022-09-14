Disney Dreamlight Valley With Great Power Walkthrough: How to solve the Mystical Cave and Orb of Power puzzles

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a breezy, vibrant simulation title that throws out the grind, and even if you're not a huge fan of the magic of Disney, the simple but rewarding nature of the game will be sure to have you hooked.

The quests, like "With Great Power" where you find the Mystical Cave and Orb of power, are very much puzzles, often leaving you to piece together complex situations to figure out what to do next.

Catch some gameplay from Disney Dreamlight Valley in this trailer.

The With Great Power quest, which is assigned to you by Merlin. This quest will ultimately charge up the Orb of Power on Dazzle Beach, but you’ll need to solve a number of puzzles in the beaches Mystical Cave first.

In this walkthrough we've explained how to complete the With Great Power quest, and how to solve all of the puzzles within the Mystical Cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do I complete the With Great Power quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

This particular quest has quite a few steps to it and puzzles to piece together. We've outlined everything you need to do step by step!

Head to the Cursed Cave and meet with Ursula

First things first, much of this quest takes part on Dazzle Beach, which will need to be unlocked with 5,000 Dreamlight. Once unlocked, there’s also two entrances; make sure to go through the entrance that’s closest to Forest of Valor.

Once on the beach, make your way to the Cursed Cave that’s shown on the map below. Here, you’ll find Ursula. Have a chat with her, and she’ll give you the Cursed Key. There’s also a green chest in the back of this cave to check out, too.

Unlock the Mystical Cave

Leave the Cursed Cave and Ursula, and run over to Dazzle Beach again. You’ll see an Orb of Power shrouded in fog on the beach, marked on the below map. Just behind this, there’s a pedestal that can be powered using the key Ursula just gave you, and you’ll then be able to venture inside the Mystical Cave.

Solve the Mystical Cave gem puzzle

Once you’re inside, head to the below level. You’ll find three statues, and a tablet that reads ‘Provide the gem that matches best to continue on your hero's quest.’ Each statue here has a faint glow that corresponds to the colour of gem needed to solve the puzzle.

Simply collect the three gems and slot them into the statue's hands here, and you’ll be able to progress to the next floor. The gems needed are as follows, and can be found mining any ore around the valley:

Peridot (Green)

Aquamarine (Blue)

Garnet (Red)

Solve the Mystical Cave crops puzzle

After having made your way down an additional floor, you’ll be met with yet another stone tablet and three more statues. This time, the statues have plots for planting crops below them, and the tablet reads ‘Discover the right crops to grow to continue on below. One is underground, the other gold and brown, what remains is red and round.’

You’ll need to acquire three different seeds for crops, and to then plant and water them here in the cave to progress. The seeds you’ll need are as follows:

Carrot

Tomato

Wheat

You can buy both carrot and wheat seeds from Goofy’s stall in Peaceful Meadows. For tomato seeds, you’ll need to get Goofy’s stall open for business on Dazzle Beach.

After having planted the seeds in the cave and watered them, you’ll have to wait for the crops to grow. While wheat and carrots are rather quick, tomatoes can take a short while. We recommend getting to work with gathering Iron Ore, Clay, and Seaweed for Goofy’s The Mysterious Wreck quest while waiting! This quest can also be started by approaching the wrecked ship on Dazzle Beach.

Make and eat Veggie Pasta

After returning to the Mystical Cave and harvesting your crops, advance onwards to find another stone tablet. What a surprise! This tablet reads, ‘The final riddle, let it be known, to cook and eat what you have grown.’

All you need to do now is take your three crops and cook them together. This will make Veggie Pasta, and fortunately for you, there’s a stove to cook on in the cave, as well as plenty of rocks to break open if you’re in need of some coal.

Once made, eat the Veggie Pasta, and the next door will finally unlock.

Fish for the Orb of Power

Next up, you’ll find a small pond with a few stepping stones of sorts in it, but you’ll also see a gold glow in the water. Get out your fishing rod and cast a line directly over the shimmering part of the pond. Then, when prompted it, catch the Orb.

This is the Orb of Power, and if you leave the Mystical Cave, it can now be used to power the Pillar just outside. When this is done, make your way back to the Cursed Cave to speak with Ursula once more.

Once that’s finished, your final requirement is to speak with Merlin and complete the quest! Enjoy your 1,000 Dreamlight for your efforts.

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out how to make Crudités and Fish Sandwiches for Mickey, and how you can upgrade your house!