Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find Shrimp

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation title from Gameloft that drops you into a vibrant town with plenty of places to explore, fan-favourite Disney characters to meet and cute critters to befriend. The Forgetting might be looming over you, but it’s pretty easy to forget about when you’re feeding raccoons or fishing alongside WALL-E.

Disney's characters and critters aren’t the only creatures you’ll come across in Dreamlight Valley, either. You’ll no doubt do a lot of fishing, be it to complete quests, cook meals, or simply to sell it off, and one of such creatures you will definitely need sooner or later is shrimp. Without further ado, here’s where to find shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where do I find shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

One of Goofy’s friendship quests, Dinner With A Friend, will task you with finding various seafood so that you can ultimately cook up a storm for him. The required items are clams, scallops, and shrimp; clams and scallops can be found easily on the beach front, simply laying on the ground.

On the other hand, shrimp isn’t necessarily harder to find, but if you haven’t discovered it already, it can become confusing as to where you’re supposed to look for it.

You can find shrimp by fishing on Dazzle Beach, and this is the only place that the seafood will spawn. That said, it turns out that shrimp is a particularly rare spawn, so you could be fishing on the beach for quite a while before you find multiple of it.

Be sure to break all the coral that divides Dazzle Beach using an upgraded pickaxe, and this will make running from Donald’s house to the Cursed Cave a little easier, letting you cover more ground without needing to run through Peaceful Meadow.

Aside from that, all you need to do is fish away, and hopefully you’ll catch as much shrimp as you need soon enough. Be sure to hang out with a friend who specialises in fishing too, and you might get lucky and gather some extra fish or seafood, while simultaneously levelling your friendship with that character!

There you have it! That’s where to find and how to catch shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now that you know how to catch seafood easily, check out how to make sushi, and while you’re at it, befriend some sea turtles with our critters guide.