Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Sushi

A simple two-star treat.
A player cooks sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the idyllic village that will ultimately become a home to all of your favourite Disney characters. Between tending to them and forming friendships, you’ll also be tasked with general activities such as mining, farming, and fishing.

Dreamlight Valley makes you often forget about the grind that many simulation games require, and provides you with multiple character quests to complete while you go about your grind. While you’re at it, you also end up with tool upgrades and new recipes to play around with over time.

One recipe that appears to be a popular gift for many characters is sushi. In this guide, we’ve explained how to make sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do I make sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Making sushi is, frankly, super easy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. I managed to make it using guesswork, but without the recipe for it being given to you at any point, it can be troublesome to work out.

The recipe for sushi, shown in the collections menu of Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley is as follows:

  • 1x Fish
  • 1x Rice

You can use any fish whatsoever for the recipe; just be careful not to mix your fish up with seafood, like I might’ve done a few times…

A player cooks sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As for rice, you’ll need to have unlocked the Glade of Trust area for 3,000 dreamlight first. Then, unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area! From here, you’ll be able to buy rice seeds for 32 coins each; with a fully upgraded stall, you can sometimes buy rice outright for a much higher price.

With rice and fish in your inventory, make your way to the nearest Cooking Station or Chez Remy’s and mix the two ingredients together. There you have it!

That’s how to make sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but have you tried making ratatouille yet? Additionally, don’t forget to look at how to upgrade your house!

