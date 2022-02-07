YuGiOh Master Duel players get free gems to celebrate 10 million downloads

Another week, another reason to celebrate if you’re a YuGiOh Master Duel player! To celebrate 10 million downloads across all platforms since it’s release roughly three weeks ago, players who log onto the online card game will receive one thousand free gems.

These gems, which can be used to craft nearly ten thousand unique cards in-game or for a range of cosmetics for your account are the main source of currency for the title. For players looking to jump in and create their first starter deck, or day one fans hoping to refine their go-to meta deck of choice, these gems are invaluable.

This is just the latest in a fairly generous series of giveaways and free-promotions in YuGiOh Master Duel. Not only are gems given out in abundance in the first few hours of play time to all duelist making their way through the tutorial and solo challenges, but PlayStation Plus subscribers are still able to redeem fifty free card packs to help them create the deck of their dreams.

This is a great start for the game of course, but it’ll have to keep up this momentum if it’s to step out of the shadow of the previous YuGiOh online trading card game: YuGiOh Duel Links.

This title reached over 100 million downloads back in October 2019, roughly three years following its release. As Master Duel steps up to take the spotlight from this predecessor, only time will tell whether it has the same impact.

It’ll be interesting to see just how impactful the mobile release of Master Duel will be to the overall growth of the community surrounding this game. One would assume it’s the perfect platform for a game like this, allowing you to play a few games on the train to work or under your school desk while the teacher isn’t looking.

On the flip side, I feel the console community will be a strong hub for YuGiOh players in the future. Whereas with Duel Links a console version never existed, the PlayStation playerbase (likely encouraged to pick up the game due to those tasty free packs mentioned earlier) appears to be a platform Konami is pushing hard to establish a strong presence on.

We’ll have to wait and see how the numbers balance out in the near future. For now, duelists and card collectors alike have a lot to be happy about.

For more YuGiOh Master Duel articles, check out our guides on how Synchro Summons work in YuGiOh Master Duel, and our guide on the current banned and limited cards list.