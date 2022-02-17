Yugioh Master Duel: The Best Xyz Deck for the Xyz Festival

The YuGiOh Master Duel Xyz Festival has gone live! This event, which provides unique rewards for any players who win duels with an extra deck filled with exclusively Xyz cards, is a great opportunity to earn plenty of loot. However, if you’re struggling to build a deck around those parameters we've created one of the best Xyz decks out there for you - helping you through the Xyz Festival no problem.

The deck we’ve picked out is a 10 Star train deck, named as such due to the overall goal of bringing out incredibly powerful 10 star Xyz monsters that can deal huge damage, potentially evening draining an enemy's life bar from 8000 to zero in just one move!

Here’s how it works. Regular monsters contained in the deck allow you to special summon other powerful cards from your hand to the board. For example, normal summoning Night Express Night can allow you to special summon Heavy Freight Train Derricrane from your hand, giving you two 10 star monsters on the board straight away!

From there, you can Xyz summon a super powerful card from your extra deck like Number 81: Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Super Dora, a 3200 attack Xyz card that can sacrifice one of your material monsters to protect itself or other cards from spell effects.

Then, these normal monsters you use as material can be returned to you by other normal monsters you have at your disposal like Flying Pegasus Railroad Stampede. This all builds up to a gigantic board filled with massive monsters with powerful Xyz abilities, allowing you to steamroll through other players with ease.

The Best Xyz YuGiOh Master Duel Deck

Monsters

3x Night Express Knight

3x Super Express Bullet Train

3x Heavy Freight Train Derricrane

1x Infinitrack Tunneler

3x Infinitrack Brutal Dozer

2x Infinitrack Trencher

3x Flying Pegasus Railroad Stampede

1x Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion

3x Infinitrack Harvester

2x Effect Veiler

Spells

1x Raigeki

1x Harpie’s Feather Duster

1x Upstart Goblin

1x Terraforming

1x Monster Reborn

1x Special Schedule

1x Mystical Space Tycoon

3x Urgent Schedule

3x Revolving Switchyard

Traps

2x Spin Turn

1x Mirror Force

Extra Deck

3x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut

3x Skypalace Gangaridai

3x Number 81: Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Super Dora

1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max

1x Digvorzhak, King of Heavy Industry

3x Infinitrack River Stormer

