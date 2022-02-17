If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
off the rails

Yugioh Master Duel: The Best Xyz Deck for the Xyz Festival

All aboard the hype train, as we grab a ticket for the latest YuGiOh Master Duel event with a custom deck
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

The YuGiOh Master Duel Xyz Festival has gone live! This event, which provides unique rewards for any players who win duels with an extra deck filled with exclusively Xyz cards, is a great opportunity to earn plenty of loot. However, if you’re struggling to build a deck around those parameters we've created one of the best Xyz decks out there for you - helping you through the Xyz Festival no problem.

Watch on YouTube

The deck we’ve picked out is a 10 Star train deck, named as such due to the overall goal of bringing out incredibly powerful 10 star Xyz monsters that can deal huge damage, potentially evening draining an enemy's life bar from 8000 to zero in just one move!

Here’s how it works. Regular monsters contained in the deck allow you to special summon other powerful cards from your hand to the board. For example, normal summoning Night Express Night can allow you to special summon Heavy Freight Train Derricrane from your hand, giving you two 10 star monsters on the board straight away!

From there, you can Xyz summon a super powerful card from your extra deck like Number 81: Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Super Dora, a 3200 attack Xyz card that can sacrifice one of your material monsters to protect itself or other cards from spell effects.

Then, these normal monsters you use as material can be returned to you by other normal monsters you have at your disposal like Flying Pegasus Railroad Stampede. This all builds up to a gigantic board filled with massive monsters with powerful Xyz abilities, allowing you to steamroll through other players with ease.

The Best Xyz YuGiOh Master Duel Deck

Monsters

  • 3x Night Express Knight
  • 3x Super Express Bullet Train
  • 3x Heavy Freight Train Derricrane
  • 1x Infinitrack Tunneler
  • 3x Infinitrack Brutal Dozer
  • 2x Infinitrack Trencher
  • 3x Flying Pegasus Railroad Stampede
  • 1x Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion
  • 3x Infinitrack Harvester
  • 2x Effect Veiler

Spells

  • 1x Raigeki
  • 1x Harpie’s Feather Duster
  • 1x Upstart Goblin
  • 1x Terraforming
  • 1x Monster Reborn
  • 1x Special Schedule
  • 1x Mystical Space Tycoon
  • 3x Urgent Schedule
  • 3x Revolving Switchyard

Traps

  • 2x Spin Turn
  • 1x Mirror Force

Extra Deck

  • 3x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut
  • 3x Skypalace Gangaridai
  • 3x Number 81: Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Super Dora
  • 1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max
  • 1x Digvorzhak, King of Heavy Industry
  • 3x Infinitrack River Stormer

For more YuGiOh tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best YuGiOh Master Duel meta decks, or looking for something a bit more custom, then check out our list of cards to avoid with our YuGiOh banlist.

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More Guides

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch