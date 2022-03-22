The best YuGiOh N / R festival deck in YuGiOh Master Duel

Pulling together a powerful N / R festival deck is surely at the top of every YuGiOh Master Duel player’s to-do list right now. The limited time event is going live tomorrow, and will grant those willing to battle with specially crafted decks a deluge of free gems and other prizes.

To help you get all you can from the N / R festival, we’ve written up this N / R festival deck list that’ll help you win games within the permitted perimeters.

N / R Festival deck: What is a Triamid deck?

For our N / R festival deck, we’ve chosen to go for a Triamid deck. Triamid cards are all rock types, and have effects that not only buff other Triamid cards specifically, but also other non-triamid rock monsters.

As such, we can use a majority of normal and rare Triamid cards to make sure our board is as tough as stone, then compliment them with some very powerful rock monsters that can make use of these buffs to take out the opponent.

The main method of providing these buffs is with Triamid field spells: Triamid Fortress, Triamid Cruiser, and Triamid Kingolem. In addition, when these are on the field they can provide all manner of handy bonuses, such as spell protection, card draw, and special summoning capabilities.

N / R Triamid deck list

Card name Card Type Quantity Neo-Spacian Grand Mole Monster 1 Triamid Dancer Monster 3 Triamid Hunter Monster 3 Sentry Soldier of Stone Monster 3 Revival Golem Monster 1 Tackle Crusader Monster 1 Triamid Master Monster 3 Megarock Dragon Monster 1 Polymerization Spell 1 Triamid Fortress Spell 3 Triamid Cruiser Spell 3 Triamid Kingolem Spell 3 Triamid Loading Spell 3 Mystical Space Typhoon Spell 2 Wall of Disruption Trap 2 Paleozoic Canadia Trap 2 Lost Wind Trap 2 Dogmatika Punishment Trap 3 Triamid Pulse Trap 3 Invoked Magellanica Extra Deck 1 The Phantom Knights of Cursed Javelin Extra Deck 1 Number 20: Giga-Brilliant Extra Deck 1 Soul of Silvermountain Extra Deck 1 Giant Soldier of Steel Extra Deck 1 Super Quantal Mech Beast Grampulse Extra Deck 1 Number 52: Diamond Crab King Extra Deck 1 Number 70: Malevolent Sin Extra Deck 1 Digital Bug Corebage Extra Deck 1 Gravity Controller Extra Deck 1 Aleister the Invoker of Madness Extra Deck 1 Geonator Transverser Extra Deck 2 Triple Burst Dragon Extra Deck 1 Berserker of the Tenyi Extra Deck 1

How to win with this Triamid Deck

While this deck obviously lacks some of the super rare and ultra rare powerhouses in the typical Triamid decks, it can absolutely wear opponents down due to how easy it is to summon hard to kill rock monsters. The other player will be spending their turns killing of cards like Sentry Soldier of Stone and Revival Golem over and over again, as you graveyard slowly builds up.

This gives you time to summon some powerful cards from your deck. Megarock Dragon gains strength with every rock monster you banish from your graveyard which works perfectly with this deck, while Invoked Magellanica is a powerful game ender if you manage to pull a polymerization.

As such, your game plan should be making use of your Triamid card effects whenever possible, keeping board advantage as much as possible, and holding fast against whatever your opponent throws down. Chances are you’ll win some games with a solid board full of normal monsters with those Triamid buffs, but in case you don’t you’ve got some heavy hitters to work towards too.

That wraps up our N / R Festival deck guide! For more YuGiOh Master Duel content, check out our coverage of the game passing 20 million downloads here. If you want a catch up on how card crafting works, we have a guide on that too!.