Konami has announced that there will finally be a (legal) way to play old Yu-Gi-Oh games soon

To celebrate the trading card game's 25th anniversary, Konami has announced a Yu-Gi-Oh! game collection for Nintendo Switch and PC with some classic titles.

Those of you looking for a bit of Yu-Gi-Oh! nostalgia will be happy to hear that over the weekend, Konami announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, a compilation game that will feature various Yu-Gi-Oh! games from as far back as the Game Boy Color. As confirmed in a press release, the collection will also include titles that weren't previously released in the west. One such game is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists for the Game Boy Color, which up to today is a Japan only title.

While it wasn't mentioned in the press release, it was also announced that the Game Boy Advance game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2, which was renamed to Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel for its international release, is also included in the collection. Given that this one did have a worldwide release, it's probably safe to assume we can expect it for the western release too.

No other titles outside of those two were announced for the collection, and there wasn't any kind of release window offered either - all we know is that whenever it does launch, it'll be available on Switch and PC via Steam.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links also appears to be getting some VR functionality, as during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel: Monsters The Legend of Duelist Quarter Century event over the weekend, attendees were able to try out a VR version of the game called Solid Vision Experiment. Over-the-top name aside, this Solid Vision Experiment "takes the illustrations from the cards and brings them to life in an immersive VR space. Players take part in a realistic Duel within the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, featuring iconic monsters like Blue-Eyes White Dragon, appearing in stunning 3D."

I know I was obsessed with the idea of seeing big massive monsters in front of me as I play Yu-Gi-Oh! as a kid, so something like this would honestly bring back to it.

As part of the event, Konami also announced its working on an AI project for its other mobile game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but it's probably not what you think.